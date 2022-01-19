“استبدال النساء بأرحام اصطناعية”.. مقترح للمساواة بين الجنسين يحدث جدلا!
أحدثت شركة رائدة في مجال التكنولوجيا، جدلا واسعا عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي عقب اقتراحها استبدال النساء بأرحام اصطناعية.
وقال المؤسس المشارك لشركة Ethereum، فيتاليك بوتيرين، ومؤسس Gumroad، ساهيل لافنجيا، إن “الأرحام الاصطناعية” هي الحل الأمثل لمشكل عدم المساواة بين الجنسين.
I think it’s super interesting that “synthetic wombs” is the way to address inequality not addressing pay, access to pre & post natal care, tackling medical racism, sex education & other resources but.. synthetic wombs. https://t.co/OIgV9RTVWL
— full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) January 18, 2022
i try to avoid the discourse as much as possible but if these fools start investing in ‘synthetic wombs’ before providing the ACTUAL, EXISTING CHILDREN with adequate eduction, healthcare, housing, and nutrition i will absolutely flip the fuck out
— jake wyatt –displayed as c̶o̶n̵te̴n̸t̷– (@jakewyattriot) January 19, 2022
وناقش العديد من رواد الأعمال البارزين في مجال التكنولوجيا إمكانية استبدال الولادة الطبيعية بأرحام اصطناعية، بحجة أن هذه التكنولوجيا ستزيل “عبء” الحمل وتسمح للنساء بالعمل أكثر.
وبعد أن حذر إيلون موسك، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة “تسلا” و”سبيس إكس”، الثلاثاء من أن المجتمع “يجب أن يكون أكثر قلقا بشأن الانهيار السكاني”، توصل زملاء موسك من قادة التكنولوجيا إلى حل واحد لانخفاض معدلات المواليد.
اقترح لافينجيا، مؤسس منصة تداول المنتجات الرقمية Gumroad: “يجب أن نستثمر في التكنولوجيا التي تجعل إنجاب الأطفال أسرع، أسهل، أرخص، ويسهل الوصول إليه … الأرحام الاصطناعية”.
We should be investing in technology that makes having kids much faster/easier/cheaper/more accessible
Synthetic wombs, etc
— Sahil Lavingia (@shl) January 18, 2022
ووافق بوتيرين، المؤسس المشارك لشركة العملة المشفرة Ethereum، على ذلك، معتبرا أن النساء سيكون بإمكانهن مواصلة العمل إذا تم استبدال “عبء الحمل” بأرحام اصطناعية.
وادعى بوتيرين، الذي تقدر ثروته الصافية بـ 1.46 مليار دولار، أن الاستعانة بمصادر خارجية للحمل يمكن أن يعني “الحد بشكل كبير من عدم المساواة” في الثروة بين الجنسين.
Disparities in economic success between men and women are far larger once marriage+children enter the picture. Synthetic wombs would remove the high burden of pregnancy, significantly reducing the inequality.https://t.co/Zpin8tTlR6
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 18, 2022
وعلى الرغم من دعم البعض لمقترح بوتيرين ولافنجيا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إلا أن غالبية ردود الفعل كانت سلبية بشكل كبير، حيث قارن النقاد الفكرة بالبشر المختبريين من الفيلم الخيالي “ذا ماتريكس”.
tech ppl will talk about “synthetic wombs” instead of 3k/month daycare bills and inadequate maternity leave https://t.co/Qmf6g26CVY
— Benn “DJ D-Vol” Eifert (🧙♂️, 🧙) (@bennpeifert) January 19, 2022
Lmfao the #ETH guy wanting to make synthetic wombs. Before you know it you can’t leave the womb and you’re plugged right into the metaverse unknowingly! pic.twitter.com/3MYUxopsTe
— 🧟♂️ (@oops_poptart) January 19, 2022
“Burden of pregnancy”
“Synthetic wombs”
Ultimately, the great war of our age is about preserving our humanity from these technocratic demons. https://t.co/TjWgoCx6Ft
— Gab.com (@getongab) January 19, 2022