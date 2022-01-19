-- -- -- / -- -- --
جواهر

“استبدال النساء بأرحام اصطناعية”.. مقترح للمساواة بين الجنسين يحدث جدلا!

جواهر الشروق
  • 485
  • 0
أحدثت شركة رائدة في مجال التكنولوجيا، جدلا واسعا عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي عقب اقتراحها استبدال النساء بأرحام اصطناعية.

وقال المؤسس المشارك لشركة Ethereum، فيتاليك بوتيرين، ومؤسس Gumroad، ساهيل لافنجيا، إن “الأرحام الاصطناعية” هي الحل الأمثل لمشكل عدم المساواة بين الجنسين.

وناقش العديد من رواد الأعمال البارزين في مجال التكنولوجيا إمكانية استبدال الولادة الطبيعية بأرحام اصطناعية، بحجة أن هذه التكنولوجيا ستزيل “عبء” الحمل وتسمح للنساء بالعمل أكثر.

وبعد أن حذر إيلون موسك، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة “تسلا” و”سبيس إكس”، الثلاثاء من أن المجتمع “يجب أن يكون أكثر قلقا بشأن الانهيار السكاني”، توصل زملاء موسك من قادة التكنولوجيا إلى حل واحد لانخفاض معدلات المواليد.

اقترح لافينجيا، مؤسس منصة تداول المنتجات الرقمية Gumroad: “يجب أن نستثمر في التكنولوجيا التي تجعل إنجاب الأطفال أسرع، أسهل، أرخص، ويسهل الوصول إليه … الأرحام الاصطناعية”.

ووافق بوتيرين، المؤسس المشارك لشركة العملة المشفرة Ethereum، على ذلك، معتبرا أن النساء سيكون بإمكانهن مواصلة العمل إذا تم استبدال “عبء الحمل” بأرحام اصطناعية.

وادعى بوتيرين، الذي تقدر ثروته الصافية بـ 1.46 مليار دولار، أن الاستعانة بمصادر خارجية للحمل يمكن أن يعني “الحد بشكل كبير من عدم المساواة” في الثروة بين الجنسين.

وعلى الرغم من دعم البعض لمقترح بوتيرين ولافنجيا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إلا أن غالبية ردود الفعل كانت سلبية بشكل كبير، حيث قارن النقاد الفكرة بالبشر المختبريين من الفيلم الخيالي “ذا ماتريكس”.

