بالفيديو.. أسد يمشي في شوارع روما ويتسبب في حالة استنفار قصوى!

الشروق أونلاين
تداول ناشطون عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي مقطعا مصورا لأسد يمشي في شوارع روما، ما تسبب في حالة استنفار قصوى.

وقالت تقارير إخبارية إن الأسد هرب من سيرك محلي قرب روما وأثار الرعب في أوساط المارة فتم حظر التجوال لحين إلقاء القبض عليه.

وطلب عمدة مدينة روما، اليساندرو غراندو، كما ورد في صحيفة “ديلي ستار”، من المواطنين عدم المغادرة من منازلهم حتى الإعلان عن القبض على الأسد الهارب، الذي من غير المتوقع مدى سوء حالته المزاجية ولا مستوى تدريبه.

وشاعت حالة من الذعر في مدينة لاديسبولي الإيطالية قرب روما، وذلك بسبب هروب الأسد من سيرك محلي.

وتظهر اللقطات المتداولة للأسد وهو يتجول بحرية وهدوء كبير في الشوارع، مثيرًا الرعب بين السكان المحليين، قبل أن يتم إلقاء القبض عليه وإعادته للسيرك.

