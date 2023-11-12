بالفيديو.. أسد يمشي في شوارع روما ويتسبب في حالة استنفار قصوى!
تداول ناشطون عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي مقطعا مصورا لأسد يمشي في شوارع روما، ما تسبب في حالة استنفار قصوى.
وقالت تقارير إخبارية إن الأسد هرب من سيرك محلي قرب روما وأثار الرعب في أوساط المارة فتم حظر التجوال لحين إلقاء القبض عليه.
More footage of the lion that escaped from a circus wandering the streets of Ladispoli, Rome, Italy 🇮🇹 | 11 November 2023 | #Italy #Lion #escaped
وطلب عمدة مدينة روما، اليساندرو غراندو، كما ورد في صحيفة “ديلي ستار”، من المواطنين عدم المغادرة من منازلهم حتى الإعلان عن القبض على الأسد الهارب، الذي من غير المتوقع مدى سوء حالته المزاجية ولا مستوى تدريبه.
🚨A #lion escaped from a circus in the Italian city of #Ladispoli, located near #Rome. Now the beast is calmly walking through the streets, scaring local residents.
The authorities urge people not to leave their homes and promise to catch the animal as soon as possible.…
وشاعت حالة من الذعر في مدينة لاديسبولي الإيطالية قرب روما، وذلك بسبب هروب الأسد من سيرك محلي.
#BREAKING | Another Footage of a lion wanders the streets of Ladispoli, Rome, Italy
وتظهر اللقطات المتداولة للأسد وهو يتجول بحرية وهدوء كبير في الشوارع، مثيرًا الرعب بين السكان المحليين، قبل أن يتم إلقاء القبض عليه وإعادته للسيرك.
❗️The mayor's office of #Ladispoli reports that the lion has been captured. They were able to tranquilize him and capture him. Now he will be sent back to the circus.
#Italy #Rome #escape #circus #Lion pic.twitter.com/wpGKUHVPQu
