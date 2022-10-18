-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
عاجل
حالة الطقس: نشاط رعدي وتواصل موجة الحر عبر عدة ولايات
العالم

بالفيديو.. رئيس جنوب إفريقيا يستقبل الرئيس الصحراوي في بريتوريا

الشروق أونلاين
  • 39
  • 0
بالفيديو.. رئيس جنوب إفريقيا يستقبل الرئيس الصحراوي في بريتوريا
ح.م
الرئيس الصحراوي مع نظيره في جنوب إفريقيا

حظي الرئيس الصحراوي إبراهيم غالي يوم الثلاثاء، باستقبال رسمي من طرف رئيس جنوب إفريقيا سيريل رامافوسا، في مستهلّ زيارة دولة يجريها إلى البلاد، تدوم ثلاثة أيام.

وحسب ما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء الصحراوية، فقد جرت مراسم الاستقبال الرسمي بالقصر الرئاسي بالعاصمة بريتوريا، على وقع 21 طلقة مدفعية.

وبعد أداء مراسم الاستقبال، أجرى الرئيس غالي محادثات ثنائية على انفراد، مع الرئيس سيريل رامافوسا بالمجمع الرئاسي، قبل أن تتوسع المحادثات لتشمل وفدي البلدين.

مقالات ذات صلة
موقف باريس من الصحراء الغربيّة يتبلور على نار هادئة

موقف باريس من الصحراء الغربيّة يتبلور على نار هادئة

كاتب سعودي عن دعم الجزائر لقرار “أوبك+”: موقف مهمّ من دولة مهمّة

كاتب سعودي عن دعم الجزائر لقرار “أوبك+”: موقف مهمّ من دولة مهمّة

فرنسا أمام “امتحان عسير” بمجلس الأمن بسبب الصحراء الغربية

فرنسا أمام “امتحان عسير” بمجلس الأمن بسبب الصحراء الغربية

ميدفيديف ردا على ماكرون: هل نسيت أنهار الدم في الجزائر وافريقيا؟

ميدفيديف ردا على ماكرون: هل نسيت أنهار الدم في الجزائر وافريقيا؟

مباحثات سرية لاستبدال رئيسة الحكومة البريطانية.. وهؤلاء أبرز المرشحين لخلافتها

مباحثات سرية لاستبدال رئيسة الحكومة البريطانية.. وهؤلاء أبرز المرشحين لخلافتها

صور لجثث حراقة على السواحل التونسية تحدث جدلا

صور لجثث حراقة على السواحل التونسية تحدث جدلا

أضف تعليقك

جميع الحقول مطلوبة, ولن يتم نشر بريدك الإلكتروني. يرجى منكم الإلتزام بسياسة الموقع في التعليقات.

لقد تم ارسال تعليقكم للمراجعة, سيتم نشره بعد الموافقة!
التعليقات
0
معذرة! لا يوجد أي محتوى لعرضه!

الأكثر تفاعلا

الرأي

المزيد