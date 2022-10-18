بالفيديو.. رئيس جنوب إفريقيا يستقبل الرئيس الصحراوي في بريتوريا
حظي الرئيس الصحراوي إبراهيم غالي يوم الثلاثاء، باستقبال رسمي من طرف رئيس جنوب إفريقيا سيريل رامافوسا، في مستهلّ زيارة دولة يجريها إلى البلاد، تدوم ثلاثة أيام.
وحسب ما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء الصحراوية، فقد جرت مراسم الاستقبال الرسمي بالقصر الرئاسي بالعاصمة بريتوريا، على وقع 21 طلقة مدفعية.
His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa receives His Excellency President Brahim Ghali of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic at the Union Buildings on the occasion of his State Visit to South Africa #SaharawiInSA 🇪🇭🇿🇦#BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/6IU9qtX7Zw
— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 18, 2022
وبعد أداء مراسم الاستقبال، أجرى الرئيس غالي محادثات ثنائية على انفراد، مع الرئيس سيريل رامافوسا بالمجمع الرئاسي، قبل أن تتوسع المحادثات لتشمل وفدي البلدين.
The South African National Defence Force fire the #21GunSalute – the highest honour rendered for His Excellency President Brahim Ghali during the Welcome Ceremony at the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre, Union Buildings, Tshwane
#SaharawiInSA 🇪🇭🇿🇦#BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/sbkf0SURAq
— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 18, 2022