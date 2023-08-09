شيف أمريكي يشارك طريقة صنع “قلب اللوز” الجزائري (فيديو)
نشر الشيف الأمريكي ديف باتيرا، مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه الشخصي على “تيك توك”، يشرح فيه طريقة صنعه لحلوى “قلب اللوز” الجزائرية.
واستلهم الشيف الأمريكي ديف طريقة صنع “قلب اللوز” من وصفات جدته الجزائرية إلى جانب ذوقه الخاص وحبه للطبخ.
وأعاد باتيرا صنع هذه الحلوى الجزائرية المشهورة بناءً على طلب زبائنه، الذي أكد أنّ ذوقها لا مثيل له رغم وجود نسخ مختلفة في بعض بلدان الوطن العربي.
بالإضافة إلى أنّ ديف قرر صنع “قلب اللوز” لإعادة اكتشاف جذوره في شمال إفريقيا من خلال الطهي، كون له أصول جزائرية من جهة جدته (فرنسية جزائرية).
وقام الشيف الأمريكي بصنع النسخة الجزائرية المعروفة والتي تستهلك على نطاق واسع خاصة في شهر رمضان.
وعرف باتيرا بطريقة صنع “قلب اللوز” الجزائري في فيديو الخاص به من خلال استعمال العديد من المواد (سميد وماء زهر وزبدة وعسل ..الخ).
@dinnerswithdave Kalb El Louz: Course Semolina Soaked In Orange Blossom Syrup With Almonds. I’m often asked for Algerian recipes as my grandmother was from Tlemcen, Algeria. This is one of my favorites. These type of desserts are popular throughout the Middle East and North Africa and are known by names such as basboussa, chamia and hrissa (among others). You’ll find versions of these desserts throughout Lebanon, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and more! Recipes vary greatly across regions and can be made with yogurt, scented with rose water, spices can be added… but in the Algerian version, melted butter or buttermilk is typically used. Kalb el Louz means “heart of almonds” and you’ll typically find ground almonds in the middle of this dessert as well. @Shérazade Laoudedj has a beautiful recipe that comes out perfectly every time. You likely won’t need all of the syrup that’s written in the recipe. Enjoy her recipe here: https://www.lesjoyauxdesherazade.com/recette-kalb-el-louz/ Let me know in the comments below if this is something you make at home. B’saha & Bon Appetit! . . . #algerianfood #moroccanfood #algeria #algerienne🇩🇿 #algerie #cuisinealgerienne #cuisinemarocaine #middleeasternfood #northafrican #northafrica #semolina #dessert #orangeblossom #recipe #recipes #recette #foodie #foodforfoodies #cookingtime #marocaine #algeriantiktok #moroccantiktok #northafricantiktok #foodtok #desserttiktok ♬ Ya rayah – Rachid Taha