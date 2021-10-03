فرنسا تعلن منع طائراتها العسكرية من عبور الأجواء الجزائرية
أعلنت قيادة الجيش الفرنسي، الأحد، أن طائراتها العسكرية لم تحصل على ترخيص للتحليق في الأجواء الجزائرية من أجل القيام برحلات نحو الساحل الإفريقي.
ونقلت وسائل إعلام فرنسية، عن قيادة الأركان تأكيدها أن الجزائر منعت تحليق هذه الطائرات في طريقها نحو بلدان الساحل الإفريقي، في إطار عملية برخان.
L’Algérie a interdit le survol de son territoire aux avions militaires français, qui empruntent d’habitude son espace aérien pour rejoindre ou quitter la bande sahélo-saharienne où sont déployées les troupes de l’opération Barkhane, selon un porte-parole de l’état-major 🇫🇷 #AFP pic.twitter.com/XxovdNuBn0
🔥 ✈️ A330-MRTT #FUJCK of French Air Force may be the first one of the #Barkhane operation denied entry to Algeria air space due
Ongoing dispute around #visa between #France 🇫🇷 and #Algeria 🇩🇿 #Mali #Sahel #Algerie #africa #afrique @ADSBexchange – https://t.co/bhsV9RSHk0 pic.twitter.com/OkW1Ssm7OO
