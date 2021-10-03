-- -- -- / -- -- --
فرنسا تعلن منع طائراتها العسكرية من عبور الأجواء الجزائرية
الجزائر

الشروق أونلاين
أعلنت قيادة الجيش الفرنسي، الأحد، أن طائراتها العسكرية لم تحصل على ترخيص للتحليق في الأجواء الجزائرية من أجل القيام برحلات نحو الساحل الإفريقي.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام فرنسية، عن قيادة الأركان تأكيدها أن الجزائر منعت تحليق هذه الطائرات في طريقها نحو بلدان الساحل الإفريقي، في إطار عملية برخان.

التعليقات
1
  • فـــــــــــــــــــؤاد بوغرارة

    نسأل الله الثبات

    17

