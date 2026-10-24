“Air Algérie” Launches Five New International Destinations Including Shanghai

“Air Algérie” is preparing to launch five new international destinations towards Africa and Asia, including Conakry, Brazzaville, Lagos, Shanghai, and Tripoli, starting from October 25, in a step aimed at expanding its international network and enhancing air connectivity between Algeria and its regional and international surroundings, opening new horizons for passenger movement and economic and commercial exchanges.

The Air Algérie group announced, in a statement on Saturday, the launch of the new routes as part of its strategy aimed at diversifying destinations and expanding the scope of its services, in line with efforts to develop the air transport sector and respond to the needs of passengers and economic operators.

According to the announced schedule, the Algiers – Conakry route starts on October 25, 2026, while the Algiers – Brazzaville, Algiers – Lagos, and Algiers – Shanghai routes will be launched on October 26, and the Algiers – Tripoli route starts on October 28 of the same month.

The African expansion takes a significant share of the new program, through the launch of four destinations towards Conakry, Brazzaville, Lagos, and Tripoli, in a step that would expand travel options between Algeria and several African capitals and cities, and enhance opportunities for trade and investment exchanges.

This expansion is significant in light of growing economic cooperation opportunities within the African continent, as air connectivity constitutes one of the supporting factors for the movement of business people and economic operators, and contributes to facilitating the movement of people and developing commercial relations between African markets.

Expanding the African flight network also allows for strengthening Algeria’s position within regional air transport traffic, and supports its openness to its continental surroundings, by providing additional destinations for passengers and facilitating access to new markets.

On the Asian level, the launch of the Algiers – Shanghai route represents a new milestone in the path of expanding Air Algérie’s presence in the Chinese market, as the city will join Beijing and Guangzhou, bringing the number of Chinese cities served by the group to three.

Shanghai is one of the most prominent economic and commercial centers in China, making the opening of the new route an opportunity to enhance movement between the two countries, and facilitate travel for business people and economic operators, in addition to supporting trade exchanges and expanding fields of cooperation.

This direction also falls within the importance of developing direct air connectivity between Algeria and Asian markets, given its role in supporting economic relations and facilitating the movement of investors and operators, as well as providing additional options for passengers.

The expansion of destinations towards China comes in the context of economic relations between the two countries, where improving air connectivity can contribute to keeping pace with the development of trade and investment exchanges, and support cooperation opportunities in the sectors of industry, technology, and services.

This step would provide additional options for passengers, support the movement of economic operators, and open the way for developing new commercial and investment relations, thereby enhancing the role of air transport in accompanying economic activity and expanding Algeria’s openness to its international environment.