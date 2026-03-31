Algeria-Cameroon: Advancing Bilateral Ties

The Algerian-Cameroon Parliamentary Friendship Group held a virtual meeting on Tuesday with its Cameroonian counterpart, according to the Assembly.

In his address, the group’s vice-president, Kouira Mehdi, praised the close relations between the two countries, built on a history of solidarity and cooperation. He stated that founding the Parliamentary Friendship Group in 2022 shows a strong commitment to increased cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy and more exchanges. He called for accelerating preparations for the fifth session of the Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, scheduled for this year in Yaoundé. He called on all members to take active roles in ensuring these preparations are completed swiftly and effectively.

He said the direct air route, which opened in 2023 between Algeria and Douala, will boost cooperation and allow for more visits and joint efforts at international and African parliamentary forums, especially the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the African Parliamentary Union, and the Pan-African Parliament, the statement added.

Kouira urged African nations to unite on key issues, especially decolonisation and self-determination. He stressed the importance of increased coordination to defend the continent’s interests, as stated. He urged all representatives to intensify their joint efforts and immediately initiate consultations to coordinate the African response.

The Algerian Embassy representative in Cameroon outlined strong bilateral ties and cooperation. He emphasised the importance of agreements in strengthening partnerships in key areas and affirmed Algeria’s commitment to advancing these ties for the benefit of both countries, the statement said.

The head of the Cameroonian National Committee for Education, Vocational Training, and Youth thanked Algeria for educating Cameroonian students at its universities and for providing scholarships. He stated that these efforts strengthen cultural and scientific exchange and advance research and higher education.

He praised Algerian education and expressed hope for further cooperation between the two countries in higher education, the statement said. He invited both delegations to establish a concrete action plan to expand academic initiatives and student exchanges.