Algeria Intensifies Efforts to Stop the Fighting in Sudan

Algeria is ready to intensify efforts with regional and international partners to stop the fighting between Sudanese parties, taking into account the supreme interest of their country and establishing a new era that meets the ambitions and aspirations of the Sudanese people, President of the National People’s Assembly, Ibrahim Boghali, announced.

During his meeting, on Monday, with the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Algeria, Nadia Mohamed Khair Othman, to review bilateral relations and ways to raise them to the level of the aspirations of the two peoples, Boughali explained, in this regard, “the keenness of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to resolve crises by giving priority to the language of dialogue and refusing to resort to force and foreign interventions,” according to a statement by the NPA’s Council.

During this meeting, Boughali revealed the “imminent” installation of a parliamentary group for friendship with Sudan, which “translates the will to establish mechanisms that enable more cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries and develop the bilateral relations in various fields.”

For her part – the same source added – the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan praised the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, and also revealed a work project within the framework of a joint committee to strengthen these relations with the help of specialized research laboratories.

Nadia Mohamed Khair Othman took the opportunity to “welcome the support that Algeria has been providing to Sudan and its understanding position on the crisis that her country is going through,” according to the same statement.

Further, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan praised the diversity of Algeria and “showed interest in the field of desert tourism,” while expressing “positive impressions about the efforts made to encourage it, which was embodied in the fifth edition of the International Festival of Desert Tourism, which was organized last December.”

There have been more than 190 days of fighting in Sudan and the conflict has wrought a devastating human toll, reigniting ethnic violence and sparking fears it could destabilise the wider region.