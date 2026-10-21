Algeria Seizes 296kg of Cannabis Resin from Morocco and Over 2 Million Psychotropic Pills

According to the ministry’s weekly operational report released on Wednesday, units of the People’s National Army arrested 51 suspected drug traffickers and thwarted attempts to smuggle 296 kilograms of processed cannabis resin across the border with Morocco. They also seized 2,133,825 psychotropic pills and one kilogram of cocaine during operations in several military regions.

ALGIERS, October 21, 2026 — Algeria’s Ministry of National Defence has reported the seizure of nearly three tonnes of processed cannabis resin, more than two million psychotropic pills and one kilogram of cocaine during military operations conducted across the country between October 14 and 20.

Weapons Seized in Counterterrorism Operations

In a separate counterterrorism operation, army units conducting search and combing operations in the Sixth Military Region recovered three submachine guns, four ammunition magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

The military also arrested nine individuals suspected of providing support to terrorist groups in separate operations across the country, the ministry said.

Crackdown on Illegal Gold Mining in the South

As part of efforts to combat organised crime in southern Algeria, army units arrested 137 people in Tamanrasset, Bordj Badji Mokhtar and In Guezzam.

The operations resulted in the seizure of 22 vehicles, 196 generators and 90 pneumatic hammers, along with quantities of raw gold-bearing material mixed with stones and equipment used in illegal gold-mining activities.

In other separate operations, army units arrested nine additional individuals and seized three submachine guns, two hunting rifles and 51,150 litres of fuel.

More Than 600 Migrants Intercepted

Meanwhile, the Algerian Coast Guard thwarted several attempts at irregular migration along the country’s coastline, intercepting 231 people travelling aboard makeshift boats.

Army units also apprehended 412 irregular migrants of various nationalities in different parts of the country during the same reporting period.

The Ministry of National Defence said the operations form part of the People’s National Army’s ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and organised crime, curb smuggling and tackle irregular migration across Algeria’s land and maritime borders.