Algeria Submits an Application to Join the SCO

Mohamed Abdelmomen / English version: Dalila Henache
Algeria submitted a request to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as an observer member, according to what was revealed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf.

The Algerian minister said in an interview with the Italian “Nova Agency”, during his visit to Italy at the start of a European tour: “We have expressed our desire to join BRICS, and we also intend to contribute to the capital of the BRICS New Development Bank.”

“In addition, we also requested to become an observer country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” Attaf added, pointing out that the request to join SCO as an observer member is usually done before the decision is formally taken.

“In the strategic vision of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Central Asian region is considered an attractive economic centre. To preserve our country’s interests, Algerian diplomacy efforts are largely focused on this region of the world,” Attaf explained.

Assigned by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, minister Attaf will start working visits to Italy, Serbia and Germany on Monday evening.

In his visits to these countries, Attaf will raise, in addition to files related to strengthening bilateral relations, the issue of Algeria’s proposal to play a role in peace mediation to stop the war in Ukraine.

