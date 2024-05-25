Algeria Urges the UNSC to Follow Up on ICJ’s Order to Halt Military Aggression on Rafah

Algeria called on the UN Security Council on Saturday to give executive form to the decision of the International Court of Justice to oblige the Zionist occupation to stop its aggression against the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted with satisfaction the ICJ’s order for the zionist entity to halt its military aggression on Rafah, in the south of Gaza, which comes in the wake of the issuance of international arrest warrants against the main officials responsible for the massacre of Palestinian and foreign civilians.

The statement added that “these important developments represent the beginning of the end of the era of impunity, which the occupation has long benefited from, to massacre the Palestinian people.”

“Algeria calls on the Security Council to respond to the order of the Court of Justice, by giving it an executive formula, in a way that puts an end to the crimes committed by the occupation against the residents of Gaza, and the city of Rafah in particular,” the statement concluded.