Algeria Will Remain Italy’s Main Gas Supplier, Ambassador Giovanni Polizzi Says

Algeria will remain Italy’s main supplier of gas, regardless of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Italy’s ambassador to Algeria, Giovanni Polizzi, said.

In a marginal statement Monday, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Algerian-Italian Friendship Committee in the National People’s Assembly, the Italian ambassador explained, commenting on the recent events taking place in Europe and talking about the possibility of Algeria supplying Italy with additional quantities of gas: “Algeria will remain the main and strategic supplier of gas to Italy. Algeria is an important partner of Italy in Africa and the Mediterranean region and it will maintain this position, no matter the circumstances”.

The Italian ambassador to Algeria was quoted on March, 4, as saying that Italy will get an additional 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas from Algeria each year at the same price it is now paying.

Algeria’s gas exports to Italy last year jumped 76% to 21 bcm to account for 28% of Italy’s overall consumption, second only to the 29 bcm supplied by Russia.

“Italy will be able to count on additional supplies of Algerian gas at the same price to reach, and perhaps exceed, 30 billion cubic metres already in the next few months”, Abdelkrim Touahria told newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

On February, 28, Italy’s foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio paid a visit to Algeria to seek an increase in gas supplies from the country had yielded good results, as Europe steps up its efforts to tap alternative supply following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Italy’s plan to bump up gas imports via southern routes to reduce its energy dependence on Russia will take time and money to achieve and is likely to come at a cost to Italian households and businesses.

The Transmed pipeline, which now transports around 60 million cubic metres (mcm) of Algerian gas to Italy per day, has a potential daily capacity of more than 110 mcm.

The additional gas from Algeria “could, if not eliminate, at least considerably reduce the effects of the Ukrainian crisis and sanctions against Russia on the Italian energy supply system”, the ambassador added.

The Italian move came as sweeping Western sanctions threaten to disrupt commodity flows from Russia, raising the spectre of gas shortages, blackouts and price increases.

“The visit had a positive outcome,” Di Maio told media after a meeting with President Abdelamdjid Tebboune, his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra and the Energy Minister, Mohamed Arkab.

“Algeria will support Italy in supplying gas, our partnership will become stronger both in the short, the medium and long terms,” Di Maio asserted.

The European Union depends on Russia for more than a third of its gas, and any interruption of flows would worsen a squeeze that has already sent consumer bills sky-high.

Di Maio said he would be going to other countries in the coming days to seek energy deals that can help Italy “face the threat connected with this conflict unleashed by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin”.

Algeria, which has pipelines to Spain and Italy and a large LNG terminal in Skikda, boosted oil and gas output last year by 5% through rising domestic consumption.

On Sunday the CEO of Sonatrach said that spare capacity could serve to increase supply to Europe.

Gas accounts for around 40% of Italy’s electricity generation, and it imports more than 90% of its gas, mostly from Russia and Algeria.

On Monday it introduced measures to curb the use of gas in power stations in case of an emergency and replenish gas reserves for the next winter season.