Algerian-Moroccan Domination of L’Équipe “North Africa Team of 2021”  

The French L’Équipe’s journalist Nabil Djellit who has a blog called “Maghreb FC” proposed the North African Team of 2021, marked by Algerian-Moroccan domination.



The team includes 4 Algerian players of the Algerian national team; Riyad Mahrez, Youcef Belaili, Ramy Bensebaini and Ismael Bennacer.



The list contains five Moroccan players, four from Algeria and two Tunisians, this made the team balanced on all sides: defensively, in midfield and the attack.

Greens captain and Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez led the team alongside teammate Youcef Belaili. AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer has also imposed his presence in this team, accompanied by Ramy Bensebaini.



Nabil Djellit proposed a North African team of 2021 with many stars, as follows:



Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC).

Defense: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris SG), Romain Saïss (Morocco / Wolverhampton), Nayef Aguerd (Morocco / Stade Rennais FC), Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria / Borrusia Mönchengladbach).

Midfielder: Elyes Skhiri (Tunisia / FC Cologne), Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria / AC Milan), Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia / AS Saint-Étienne), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria / Manchester City), Youcef Belaili (Algeria / free of any contract).