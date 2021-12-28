-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Algerian-Moroccan Domination of L’Équipe “North Africa Team of 2021”  

Salim.A/English version: Dalila Henache 
  • 5
  • 0
Algerian-Moroccan Domination of L’Équipe “North Africa Team of 2021”  
The French L’Équipe’s journalist Nabil Djellit who has a blog called “Maghreb FC” proposed the North African Team of 2021, marked by Algerian-Moroccan domination.
The team includes 4 Algerian players of the Algerian national team; Riyad Mahrez, Youcef Belaili, Ramy Bensebaini and Ismael Bennacer.
The list contains five Moroccan players, four from Algeria and two Tunisians, this made the team balanced on all sides: defensively, in midfield and the attack.
Greens captain and Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez led the team alongside teammate Youcef Belaili. AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer has also imposed his presence in this team, accompanied by Ramy Bensebaini.
Nabil Djellit proposed a North African team of 2021 with many stars, as follows:
Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC).
Defense: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris SG), Romain Saïss (Morocco / Wolverhampton), Nayef Aguerd (Morocco / Stade Rennais FC), Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria / Borrusia Mönchengladbach).
Midfielder: Elyes Skhiri (Tunisia / FC Cologne), Ismaël Bennacer (Algeria / AC Milan), Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia / AS Saint-Étienne), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria / Manchester City), Youcef Belaili (Algeria / free of any contract).
Attack: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla FC).
Related Articles
National Team Coach Belmadi Will Compete In “CAN” To Be Hosted By Cameroon With Rich Line-Up

National Team Coach Belmadi Will Compete In “CAN” To Be Hosted By Cameroon With Rich Line-Up

Doctoral Students Deported From China Seek Help From President Tebboune 

Doctoral Students Deported From China Seek Help From President Tebboune 

Arab League Map: Amr Moussa Ends The New Makhzen Hoax

Arab League Map: Amr Moussa Ends The New Makhzen Hoax

The USA, Guest of Honor at Algiers International Trade Fair

The USA, Guest of Honor at Algiers International Trade Fair

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read