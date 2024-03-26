Algerian Pressure Forced The Americans To Alter Their Position

Youssef Hamdane, the representative of the Hamas resistance movement in Algeria, described the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as very important on many levels.

Hamdane said that the decision increases the isolation of the Zionist entity, makes the occupation a burden on the international community and the countries that support it, and is also part of the change in international public opinion towards the occupation, the struggle and the Palestinian rights.

Hamdane explained during his appearance Tuesday as a guest on Algerian International Radio that “the movement considers this decision perhaps a tactical victory and a good shift in favor of the Palestinian cause and a breakthrough in the international position to the extent that the United States of America is forced to take the decision to abstain, although it was quick to say that what happened in the UN Security Council does not represent a change in its firm support for the Zionist entity, but what is certain is that it was forced to take this position in the face of continued Algerian pressure, accompanied by a group of countries.

Hamdane added, saying: “We in the movement highly appreciate the role that Algeria has played in the UN Security Council, and we consider it part of the fighting diplomacy, because it was not just a technical way on behalf of the Arab group, but rather from a country that considers that this is not only the issue of Palestine, but also the issue of Algeria.

He also said: “This was honestly demonstrated when the Algerian representative spoke in the Security Council and said: ‘We will bury our martyrs. This is the strongest expression of the natural relationship between the two peoples and reflects the official position in support of this path and a clear vision expressed by the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, from the first day.” From the battle, when he spoke about the need to prosecute and punish the Zionist entity for its crimes and not to allow it to escape punishment”.

Hamdane continued, “This political and diplomatic vision was adopted by Algeria within the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice, as well as in all its diplomatic relations with the countries of the world and various international platforms, the most recent of which was the withdrawal of the President of the National People’s Assembly and his accompanying delegation on Monday from the work of the Union of International Parliaments in protest against the crimes of the Zionist entity, in parallel with humanitarian support by sending more vital humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”