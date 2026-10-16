Algeria’s Oil Output Tops 1 Million bpd for Second Straight Month

Algeria’s crude oil production exceeded 1 million barrels per day in September 2026, reaching 1.003 million barrels per day and sustaining that level for a second consecutive month for the first time in more than three years. Output is expected to edge higher over the final two months of the year, supported by the gradual unwinding of voluntary production cuts under the OPEC+ alliance. According to data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Algeria’s crude oil output rose to approximately 1.003 million barrels per day in September, up from 1 million barrels per day in August. Production had remained below the 1-million-barrel threshold since April 2023. The increase forms part of a gradual recovery that began early this year, as OPEC+ moved to phase out 1.65 million barrels per day in voluntary production cuts by the end of September 2026, bringing forward the original deadline of year-end.

Production Gains Gather Pace in 2026

Algeria’s crude oil production grew by 7% year on year in January 2026, reaching 967,000 barrels per day, before continuing its gradual upward trajectory in the following months, according to figures reported by the Energy Research Unit (Attaqa).

Output stood at 973,000 barrels per day in February and 972,000 in March, before climbing to 981,000 in April and 982,000 in May. Production then reached 995,000 barrels per day in both June and July.

After returning to the 1-million-barrel-per-day mark in August, output rose further to 1.003 million barrels per day in September. Projections based on OPEC+ production policy point to a further increase to 1.007 million barrels per day in October and November.

Output Recovers After Years of Decline

Historical data highlight the extent of the recovery in Algeria’s oil sector. Average crude oil production stood at 1.022 million barrels per day in 2019 before falling to 898,000 barrels per day in 2020. It subsequently recovered to 908,000 barrels per day in 2021.

The decline deepened in 2022, when average output dropped to 758,000 barrels per day. Production then rebounded to 899,000 barrels per day in 2023, rose to 905,000 in 2024 and reached 935,000 barrels per day in 2025.

Algeria first surpassed the 1-million-barrel-per-day threshold in 1970, when production reached 1.029 million barrels per day. Output subsequently peaked at 1.372 million barrels per day in 2007.

Between 2009 and 2014, production remained above 1.2 million barrels per day. The annual average then stood at approximately 1.1 million barrels per day from 2015 to 2019, before falling below the 1-million-barrel mark in subsequent years amid production restrictions implemented under the OPEC+ framework.

New Exploration Rounds Target Long-Term Growth

Alongside the gradual recovery in production, Algeria is seeking to strengthen its oil and gas capacity by opening new exploration areas to international energy companies.

In 2024, the country launched its first international oil and gas exploration licensing round since 2014. The tender covered six blocks and resulted in the signing of five contracts for the development of five areas with eight international companies, following participation by 36 companies in the bidding process.

The successful bidders, which signed the contracts in July 2025, included France’s TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and Italy’s Eni, alongside other companies from China and Europe.

The minimum investment commitments for the round amounted to $936 million, including $533 million earmarked for exploration and $403 million for development.

The projects associated with the licensing round are targeting resources estimated at approximately 700 billion cubic metres of natural gas and associated gas, in addition to around 560 million barrels of crude oil.

Algeria launched another international licensing round in April 2026, covering seven exploration areas. Companies are expected to submit their bids in January 2027, with bids scheduled to be opened and winners announced by the end of March that year.

New Projects Could Boost Production by 2030

The development of these exploration areas and the eventual commissioning of new projects could help strengthen Algeria’s production capacity over the coming years.

According to the Energy Research Unit’s estimates, the country has the potential to increase output by 2030 as new investments translate into additional oil and gas production.

The outlook will depend in part on the pace of exploration, project development and the implementation of investment commitments. For Algeria, sustaining the current recovery while expanding its resource base will be central to strengthening its position in international energy markets in the years ahead.