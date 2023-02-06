Algeria’s Political and Economic Profitable Cards to Join the BRICS

Coinciding with the start of the preparatory meetings next Wednesday for the BRICS summit in South Africa, which is expected in August 2023, experts confirm that Algeria has six profitable economic and political cards that make it eligible to enter the group shortly.

Experts in economics and politics unanimously agree that Algeria’s energy reserves, its mineral and natural resources, its geographical location as a gateway to Africa, its historical positions with member states, and its strong diplomatic return during the last two years, which qualifies it to be heard in the African and Arab regions, and its choice of positive neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war are all factors that serve it to gain initial acceptance in the “BRICS” group.

In this context, the economist and Professor Mourad Kouachi said in a statement to Echorouk that joining the BRICS is selective; “not every country that submits its request is approved, but rather the file depositor is supposed to have the winning cards that qualify him to obtain a positive response from this group, which applies to the Algerian situation”.

Professor Kouachi enumerates Algeria’s cards in the “BRICS” file, topped by energy, given the important reserves of gas and oil it has, and the achievement of significant discoveries during 2022 (12 oil and gas discoveries in the Sahara), as it ranked first last year in Africa, and is also preparing to increase its gas exports with 100 billion cubic meters, at a time when the BRICS countries own what is equivalent to 40% of the global reserves, and if Algeria and Saudi Arabia will join the group, it will acquire 60% of it.

The economist also talked about the geographical location of Algeria, which he recommends for obtaining the BRICS approval, as it is the gateway to the African continent that China seeks to penetrate economically through the “Silk Road” project, and this may be best achieved through Algeria’s affiliation with the group because it will be China’s front gate to the African continent, especially with the approaching date of the inauguration of the El- Hamdania port in Cherchell in Tipaza, western Algiers, which has international standards and was completed with a Chinese partnership, making it similar in terms of technical characteristics to the port of Shanghai in China.

“The BRICS group also needs Algeria, and its diplomatic weight, which it enjoys today, and its ability to influence the region, especially the Arab and African countries. This group considers Africa the home of wealth and the beating heart of the economy for the next stage”, he explained.

For his part, Redouane Bouhidel, professor of political science and international relations, said told Echorouk that Algeria’s accession to BRICS falls within the framework of alliances of a new international order, especially after the end of the Covid19 phase, the return of bipolarity and the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, asserting that “there is no unified position for the European Union today, every country is raising a selfish slogan, and relations between governments are based on political and diplomatic balances, not just economic ones, which makes Algeria a strong candidate to enter this bloc.”

Bouhidel added that Algeria’s political positions make it a candidate for joining BRICS, similar to its friendship with China, its old relations with Russia, its good relations with India and Brazil, South Africa’s support for overthrowing the apartheid regime in the past, and its support for the important human causes at all historical stages.

“Algeria’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war, and its choice of positive neutrality without voting against Russia in the Human Rights Council, similar to what some countries such as Morocco have done, makes it appreciated and respected in this bloc”, he confirmed.

The expert also considers that the natural resources, mines, minerals, solar energy, agricultural areas and other natural capabilities and advantages, in addition to the vast geographical area, make Algeria strongly welcome in this organization, and even qualify it to precede other countries, economically superior, that have previously applied for membership and have not received a response so far.