-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Arab League Map: Amr Moussa Ends The New Makhzen Hoax

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache 
  • 26
  • 0
Arab League Map: Amr Moussa Ends The New Makhzen Hoax
The new map that the Moroccan Makhzen regime claims includes the territory of Western Sahara is old, unchanged, and without borders between member states and existed in the organization’s halls for years, the former Secretary-General of the Arab League, Amr Moussa, said.
 Amr Moussa said, in media statements, that there is only one map approved by the Arab League regarding the Arab world without lines or borders, and there have been no modifications or changes to it.
 According to Moussa, the positions of the Arab League are firm on this issue and will not change.
 For days, Moroccan media affiliated with the Makhzen system circulated “false” information that the Arab League was instructed to adopt a new map, confirming the subordination of occupied Western Sahara to Rabat, even though the United Nations considers it a territory subject to decolonization.
Related Articles
The USA, Guest of Honor at Algiers International Trade Fair

The USA, Guest of Honor at Algiers International Trade Fair

National Team Coach Belmadi Will Compete In “CAN” To Be Hosted By Cameroon With Rich Line-Up

National Team Coach Belmadi Will Compete In “CAN” To Be Hosted By Cameroon With Rich Line-Up

Doctoral Students Deported From China Seek Help From President Tebboune 

Doctoral Students Deported From China Seek Help From President Tebboune 

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read