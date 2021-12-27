Arab League Map: Amr Moussa Ends The New Makhzen Hoax

The new map that the Moroccan Makhzen regime claims includes the territory of Western Sahara is old, unchanged, and without borders between member states and existed in the organization’s halls for years, the former Secretary-General of the Arab League, Amr Moussa, said.

Amr Moussa said, in media statements, that there is only one map approved by the Arab League regarding the Arab world without lines or borders, and there have been no modifications or changes to it.

According to Moussa, the positions of the Arab League are firm on this issue and will not change.