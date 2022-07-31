Arab League Official: “Algeria Summit Will Be A Summit Of Arab Consensus”

The Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League, Haifa Abu-Ghazaleh, confirmed that the Arab Summit, to be hosted by Algeria at the beginning of next November, will be an “Arab consensus summit”.

Abu-Ghazaleh said, on the sidelines of the proceedings of the international forum on “the struggle of Algerian women from the liberation revolution to the process of reconstruction”, which is underway at the International Conference Center, on Saturday, “We expect that the Algiers summit will be a summit of Arab consensus,” expressing her hope for the success of this important deadline “with the presence of Arab leaders on the land of one and a half million glorious martyrs.”

In a related context, the Assistant Secretary-General indicated that there are vigorous preparations at the level of the Arab League in anticipation of this summit, a memorandum of the recent visit of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, to Algeria and his reception by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, where the most important items reviewed and which will be debated during the upcoming summit.

Abu-Ghazaleh also considered that “the Algeria summit will not be only a political summit, but it will be an opportunity to outline some social and economic issues of common Arab concern.