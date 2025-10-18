Army General Saïd Chanegriha on an official visit to South Korea

Army General Saïd Chanegriha, Deputy Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, began an official visit to the Republic of Korea today, Saturday, at the invitation of the Korean Minister of National Defense, to participate in the activities of the International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition “ADEX 2025”.

This visit is part of efforts to enhance cooperation between the People’s National Army and its South Korean counterpart. The two sides are expected to hold talks on ways to develop bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise, in addition to discussing issues of common concern.