-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Army General Saïd Chanegriha on an official visit to South Korea

Echorouk Online / English Version: Med.B
  • 21
  • 0
Army General Saïd Chanegriha on an official visit to South Korea

Army General Saïd Chanegriha, Deputy Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, began an official visit to the Republic of Korea today, Saturday, at the invitation of the Korean Minister of National Defense, to participate in the activities of the International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition “ADEX 2025”.

This visit is part of efforts to enhance cooperation between the People’s National Army and its South Korean counterpart. The two sides are expected to hold talks on ways to develop bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise, in addition to discussing issues of common concern.

Related Articles
Algeria’s Accession to ASEAN: Boughali Receives Congratulations

Algeria’s Accession to ASEAN: Boughali Receives Congratulations

Algeria-Italy: Ambitious Bilateral Cooperation in the Field of Infrastructure

Algeria-Italy: Ambitious Bilateral Cooperation in the Field of Infrastructure

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read