Attaf On Working Visit To Turkey From Wednesday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, will embark on a working visit to Turkey starting tomorrow Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Minister Attaf will leave tomorrow, Wednesday, for a working visit to Turkey at the request of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Attaf will preside over the proceedings of the second session of the Algerian-Turkish joint planning committee alongside his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, according to the Foreign Ministry statement.

The meeting will witness “the participation of an Algerian delegation that includes representatives of 12 ministerial sectors that oversee the implementation and execution of various bilateral cooperation programs between Algeria and Turkey”.

This meeting will also focus on the preparation of the next summit that will bring together Presidents Tebboune and Erdogan in Algeria soon, on the occasion of the second meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council between the two friendly countries.

The President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will receive Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf. The latter will also confer with the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmuş”.