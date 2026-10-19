Bangladesh’s Energy Minister Arrives in Algeria for Working Visit

He is leading a delegation comprising senior ministry officials and representatives of companies operating in the energy sector.

ALGIERS — Bangladesh’s Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Iqbal Hassan Mahmood, arrived at Algiers International Airport, Houari Boumediene, on Monday, October 19, for a working visit to Algeria scheduled to run from October 20 to 22.

According to a statement from Algeria’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Mahmood was received in the airport’s presidential VIP lounge by Mohamed Arkab, Minister of State and Hydrocarbons.

The visit forms part of efforts to strengthen Algerian-Bangladeshi cooperation, particularly in the hydrocarbons sector.

During the visit, the Bangladeshi delegation is expected to hold talks with several Algerian officials on ways to expand bilateral cooperation and develop economic and investment partnerships between the two countries. Discussions will focus in particular on the oil and gas industries, as well as the exchange of expertise and experience in areas of mutual interest.