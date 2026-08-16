Energy Minister Orders Faster Action on Niger, Ivory Coast Cooperation

ALGIERS — Minister of Energy and Renewable Energies Mourad Adjal on Sunday, August 16, chaired a meeting of the Sectoral Coordination Committee at the ministry’s headquarters to review and follow up on a number of partnership and cooperation files involving Niger and Ivory Coast.

The meeting brought together senior ministry officials and representatives of Sonelgaz, with discussions focusing on proposals currently under consideration, ongoing exchanges and consultations between the parties concerned, and progress made on the various files.

Adjal instructed officials to accelerate work on the pending files and strengthen coordination among the institutions involved, with the aim of advancing projects and commitments agreed with Algeria’s African partners.

The meeting comes amid a broader expansion of Algeria’s energy cooperation with both countries. With Ivory Coast, Algeria signed an intergovernmental agreement on June 30 covering energy and renewable energy, with the stated objective of strengthening bilateral partnership and developing cooperation in the sector.

In Niger, Algerian energy cooperation has already produced a major concrete project. The 40-megawatt Gorou Banda power plant in Niamey, completed with Algerian expertise through Sonelgaz International, was inaugurated in June 2026 as part of Algerian-Nigerien energy cooperation and South-South partnership.

Against this backdrop, the minister’s latest instructions signal an effort to move existing cooperation files more quickly from the consultation and review stage toward implementation, while reinforcing Algeria’s energy partnerships across Africa.