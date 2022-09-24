Eni CEO: “Thanks To Algeria, Our Gas Stockpiles Are Full”

The daily Algerian gas supplies to Italy through the “Transmed-Enrico Matei” pipeline recorded a historical figure that it had not reached before, following the two countries’ agreement to hike the quantities, after the pumping rate reached 85 million cubic meters per day, which means that Italy can be supplied with 1 One billion cubic meters of gas in just 12 days.

In this context, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said, on Saturday, in statements reported by the Italian news agency “Nova”, that “gas will be available during the autumn”, thanks to “the increasing rates of full stockpiles due to the high flows hailing from Algeria.”

In this regard, Mr. Descalzi said, “Algerian flow rates have reached 83, 84, 85 million cubic meters per day… Algeria is helping us and this is the reason that enabled us to fill the stockpiles.”

The new figure presented by Eni’s chief official is considered a quantum leap within a few weeks, given that the peak flow was only a few days ago at the level of 67 million cubic meters per day, an increase of 17 million cubic meters per day.

It is clear from the statements of the Eni group’s top official that what was circulated recently about the difficulties in supplying Italy with gas by Sonatrach, are mere inaccuracies that were quickly refuted by realistic figures, on the grounds that the current flow rates, which reached 85 million cubic meters per day, could pump One billion cubic meters in just 12 days.

These figures confirm what the Ministry of Energy had pledged a few days ago, when it confirmed in a statement that “Algeria, which has “special” relations with Italy, guarantees the supply of this country with gas, as it intends to raise its supplies to more than 25 billion cubic meters before the end of the year.

The recent meetings of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, as well as with the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, contributed to shoring up the energy partnership between the two friendly countries, according to the same statement.

Algeria, which “fulfills its commitments with Italy” by delivering to date 17.8 billion cubic meters of gas, has consolidated its position as the first gas supplier to Italy, which will “receive an additional 10 billion cubic meters of gas” in the coming months.

The increase in gas production and recent discoveries will also contribute to this. Sonatrach, is striving for “the consolidation of Algeria’s position more and more as the first supplier of gas to Italy in accordance with the decisions of the two presidents,” added the same statement.