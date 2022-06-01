European Union Seeks Algeria’s Help To Get Out Of Mali Predicament

The European Union appealed to Algeria to help it get out of its “dilemma” in the Sahel region, specifically in Mali, where the French forces are more than ever required to leave the Malian soil, after the Bamako government’s suspicions about the possibility of the French army carrying out practices outside the mission they are rumored to carry out, according to what was stated by the head of the Bamako government earlier.

European Union Special Envoy for the Sahel, Emanuela Claudia del Rey, who ended a visit to Algeria, said Wednesday in an interview with the press at the El-Aurassi Hotel in the capital Algiers, that Brussels believes that “Algeria has a key role in the Sahel region, as a political guarantor of the Algiers Peace Agreement in Mali, as well as about being a country that is part of the Sahel region, this region suffers from problems related to the lack of stability at the security level.

Regarding the role that Algeria can play in the Sahel region and in Mali in particular, the European official said that she is betting on Algeria to work with the transitional authorities in Bamako in order to shorten the duration of the transitional period, and she received from the Algerian officials she met during this visit, notably Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Special Envoy for the Sahel, Boudjemaa Delmi, are keen to contribute to the search for “concrete and pragmatic solutions to the crisis in Mali”.

On the other hand, Lamamra criticized the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao) on Mali, as they further aggravate the situation in this wounded country, according to the European official, who also spoke about the efforts made by Algeria to urge the ruling authorities in Mali to shorten the duration of the transitional period, and the activation of the election mechanism to establish constitutional institutions, an option that is consistent with Algeria’s commitment to respecting constitutional institutions, as stated by the head of Algerian diplomacy.

In this context, Emanuela Del Rey advocated the military mission of the European Union in the Sahel region, as helping to establish security in this region, which she considered as the southern border of the European Union, and stressed that the dangers threatening this region harm Algeria, because instability brings pests related to smuggling, organized crime, illegal immigration and terrorism, especially in light of the current global circumstances, which threaten the world with a food crisis that may be difficult to overcome.

Del Rey spoke about the European Union’s decision to stop all its operations in Mali, and stressed that what the Europeans are doing today does not go beyond coordination and support for the “MINUSMA” force of the United Nations, which Germany guarantees its arming, but in return it considered the Russian presence in Mali and the Sahel region a “Red Line”, a concern that she said she conveyed to the head of the Military Council in Mali, Colonel Asmi Ghoita, during a recent meeting.

In response to the criticism, the Italian official said that what the European Union had done came in response to the requests of the countries of the region, and that “the Union’s strategy defined the past year is based on good governance, “but when we look at the security situation, we find that we are not comfortable with what is happening, there are attacks”. She also defended the criticism directed at France in Mali, saying: “France has great experience in the region due to historical considerations, especially at the military level, and it has made achievements in the fight against terrorism. It killed terrorists and lost soldiers there in return “.

In a statement, the Algerian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the European official was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the two sides discussed prospects for shoring up bilateral cooperation “in order to promote peace and security in Africa, especially in the Sahel region, which faces major challenges of a political, security and economic nature, with the aim of adopting African solutions to Africa’s problems with more effective support from foreign partners, especially from the European Union”.