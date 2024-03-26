In the latest issue of the Official Gazette, Executive Decree No. 24/111 was issued, signed by Prime Minister Mohamed Nadir Arbaoui, specifying the organization and functioning of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency, as this decree complements Executive Decree No. 22/298.

According to the decree signed on March 13, the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency is responsible for granting economic real estate belonging to the state’s private property intended for the implementation of investment projects in the form of a concession by mutual consent that can be converted into a concession, and converting the concession into a concession based on the request of the concessionaire in accordance with the applicable legislation and regulation.

The agency also undertakes the promotion of economic real estate belonging to the state’s private property in order to grant a concession on it, and decides on the direction of the real estate abundance for the purpose of preparing it by the public agencies specialized in the field of industrial, touristic and urban real estate in consultation with the relevant sectors.

The tasks also include determining the investments that can be obtained for economic real estate, taking into account the specificity of the activities developed or that will be developed at the national and local levels within the framework of the objectives established in consultation with the governors, and maintaining and updating the economic real estate card capable of forming the real estate offer directed to investment and including the characteristics of each real estate property, while setting All information about Al Wafra Real Estate is at the disposal of investors through the investor’s digital platform.

Its tasks also include contributing to the preparation of reconstruction tools for the purpose of expressing needs in the field of investment, acquiring every privately owned property capable of embracing an investment project on behalf of the state, and exercising the right of first refusal in the name of the state over all privately owned real estate properties capable of embracing an investment project, knowing that The Board of Directors consists of a representative of the Prime Minister as Chairman and the Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of local, financial and trade groups, while maintaining the previous list.

The Director General prepares a report every 3 months in addition to the annual report on all the agency’s work, while the single window is gathered in one place in addition to the agency’s agents, to whom is added a representative of the State Properties Directorate.

The representative of the State Properties Administration is assigned to follow up on the procedures for preparing concession contracts and assignment contracts. Real estate properties belonging to the private properties of the state designated for the implementation of investment projects, while allowing the investor to exclusively register his application to obtain economic real estate belonging to the private properties of the state intended for the implementation of investment projects.

A joint ministerial decision was also issued specifying the internal organization of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency, which is under the authority of the Director-General, who is assisted by a Secretary-General and is accompanied by two directors, the Directors of Studies, the Directorate of Administration and Finance, the Single Window for Major Projects and Foreign Investments, and the Decentralized Single Window. The General Organization Office is attached to the Secretary-General, and the number is determined with Eight studies directors.