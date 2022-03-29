-- -- -- / -- -- --
FM’s Secretary-General: Algeria to Review all Agreements with Spain

Algeria will conduct a review of all the agreements it has concluded with Spain. In response to the historic change of the Madrid government’s position on the issue of decolonization in Western Sahara.

This came in a press statement by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chakib Kaid, on Monday, during his visit to the Italian capital, Rome.

“Algeria will review all agreements with Spain, in all fields”, Kaid said in his statements, according to what was reported by Spanish media.

Kaid also confirmed that Spain had not informed Algeria of what is considered a “perversion in Madrid’s foreign policy, “We are very surprised by this unexplained change”, he explained.

