French historians call for Paris to be cleansed of scourge of colonialism and slavery

A silent debate is taking place among the French elites, revolving around one big question: Should there be a massive cleansing of the streets of French cities, especially the capital, Paris, of some historical names that would tarnish the reputation of the French state as figures who shed the blood of innocents and violated human rights throughout French history?

This debate is the subject of a new book to be published next year under the title “Colonial and Anti-colonial Paris? Tours in the Capital on the History of Slavery and Colonialism,” written by historians Marcel Dorigny, who died last year, and Alain Rousseau, published by Hemisfair/Maisonneuvere and Larouse.

The book addresses an old and new concern that “some street or square names and some statues are frankly inconvenient because Paris honors slave traders, duelists, smokers, and racist ideologues. Before asking: “Should we nevertheless begin a large-scale clean-up, a process of re-examining the attribution of names on a case-by-case basis?”

It is well known that many of the major criminals of the French occupation army in Algeria were honored by some circles that still dream of a French Algeria, and prominent streets in the French capital were named after them. This also disturbed many French people who believe in the values of freedom and equality demanded by the French Revolution, which is not in line with the practice of some honorees to name streets, squares and institutions after themselves.

Some of the leaked excerpts from the book include: “For several years, a lively, annoying and sometimes even boring debate has been going on in a section of French opinion: Should we do a big clean-up, rename the streets, take down some statues?” And another excerpt said: “Certain names of axes or places, and many of the statues, frankly make us feel uncomfortable. Yes, Paris honors slave traders, duelists, smokers, so-called racist theorists – a word that has never been used before. Yes, this is an attack on the reputation of this city.

This initiative is more than legitimate, in the opinion of those who demand that the streets of Paris be cleansed of the names that tarnish its reputation from the harrowing cruelties of colonialism and slavery, as long as there are cases that have occurred, and a first case has been mentioned here, In 2002, it was replaced by the freedom fighter Jean-Pierre Bloch, and the name of General Rishabans, who restored slavery in Guadeloupe, was removed in favor of the name of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the artist and soldier.

Here, the two historians suggest that the name of Marshal Robert Piguet be removed from the Parisian scene because of “the man’s repugnant reputation, justified by merciless campaigns, arson, raids, confiscation of land, etc.”. Albert Camus (French writer) once quoted this anecdote”. “A woman from the mountain or the village, when she wanted to frighten her child into silence, said to him: ‘Be quiet, Bushu is coming. She was referring to Marshal Piguet, who was a terror to some.

The abominable practices attributed to this marshal, who died of cholera in 1849, took place in Algeria, where he was governor-general during the French occupation. Piguet was in power in Algeria from December 29, 1840 to June 29, 1847. During the years of his rule, he pursued a policy of horrific repression, utter violence, extermination, destruction, expulsion and exile in the context of the total war he waged against the Algerians.