Illness Of Moroccan King Ignites A “War” within The Throne’s Corridors

The diplomatic hubbub that the Moroccan Makhzen regime has been experiencing for months hides one of the biggest threats to the stability of the throne in the Alawite kingdom, which is the problem of the succession of King Mohammed VI, who suffers from many diseases and has become less visible in official scenes and forums.

The scenes that were filmed recently showed that he was in a dangerous health condition, as he seemed to have a pale face, sluggish movement, and signs of illness more visible on his face than ever before.

The presence of the King of Morocco in official meetings and activities in the recent period was not out of his desire or in line with the usual royal protocols, but rather under the pressure imposed on him through social networks, which did not stop leaking dangerous information about his health, which forced him to come out to deny those rumors

However, his exit did not eliminate those rumors as much as it reinforced them due to the fragile situation that he appeared in front of the cameras and cameras lenses.

Mohammed VI did not appear in the photo that gathered the participants in this last Marrakesh forum on terrorism, while activists on social media reported that the king was no longer able to breathe, which confirms the fragile scenes that he recently appeared on, knowing that the Moroccan king had previously undergone Complex surgery on the heart, due to an arrhythmia.

The sources talked about the return of Princess Lalla Salma (Benani), the ex-wife of the Moroccan monarch, and the mother of Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, to the fore after her disappearance from the scene in 2018, following leaks about her separation from the king, before being later confirmed by the lawyer of the Alawite family in France.

The sources linked the return of “Lalla Salma” to the forefront with the conflict over the throne, in light of the health condition of the sick king of the Makhzen.

Lalla Salma may soon become the mother of the next king of Morocco, according to the arrangements for the transfer of power within the royal family, after Mohammed VI overthrew his brother Moulay Rachid, who was crown prince initially, when Mohammed VI succeeded his deceased father, Hassan II, in 1999.

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is trying to cover up the state of doubt that dominates the wheels of the throne in Rabat, by occupying the attention of Moroccan public opinion with fictitious victories for the Makhzen diplomacy in some files such as the western sahara issue recently, and by holding international demonstrations, as happened recently in the city of Marrakesh, which was attended by foreign ministers from countries known for their proximity to the Moroccan makhzen system.

All this happens at a time when the Zionist influence penetrates and invades the decision-making levers in the western neighbor. Zionists have gained control of endowments in the religious affairs sector, which is supposed to be far from such accounts, according to testimonies of Moroccan activists on social networks.

Among the most prominent features of this infiltration, the Moroccan Makhzen regime ignored the hideous assassination of the Palestinian journalist, Sherine Abu Aqleh, in Palestine by the bullets of the Zionist occupation, while Rabat was unable to issue a statement condemning this cowardly assassination, while the symbols of the Makhzen come out from time to time, to confirm that the “Kingdom of Normalizers” supports the Palestinian cause and stands by the Palestinian people in their struggle for independence, knowing that their representative at the United Nations, Omar Hilale, had previously obstructed a list condemning the desecration of the holy sites in Jerusalem by Zionist soldiers.

More dangerous than all of this, is the recurrence of leaks about the possibility that Audrey Azoulay, the current head of UNESCO, and the daughter of the Jew Andre Azoulay, counselor at the Royal Palace, will head the Moroccan government in the next amendment, succeeding its current president, Aziz Akhannouch, a leak that has become more believable in light of the creeping Jews’ control of the country.