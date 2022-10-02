Irony Across Platforms… The Moroccan Regime Demands The Return Of “Zellij” Instead Of Ceuta And Melilla!

Social networking sites were awash with satirical publications against the Moroccan regime, whose Ministry of Culture protested to Adidas for the use of “zellij” in the designs of the Algerian national football team’s shirts.

Activists said that it is more important to demand the return of the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, which are located in the far north of Morocco, and which are under the Spanish administration, instead of mourning each time over patterns of heritage shared by several Maghreb countries.

Some marveled at the uproar caused by the “Zellij” shirts, pointing out that the Moroccan government did not do the same when it came to the honor of its women, after accusations leveled against Israeli officials of sexually harassing Moroccan women.

A Spanish writer commented on the issue by mockingly saying: “The Western Sahara is theirs, Ceuta and Melilla are theirs, the Canary Islands are theirs, Mauritania is theirs, Algeria is theirs, and now “Zellij” is theirs.”

In the same context, the US ambassador in Algeria, Elizabeth Moore Aubin, put a picture of “Zellij” as a background for her Twitter account, and she also published a series of tweets for places that adorn it, and tweeters said that she did so out of love for and solidarity with the multifarious Algerian heritage.