Lamamra Arrives In Sudan As Part Of His African Tour

Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, paid on Friday a visit to Sudan to discuss cooperation between the two countries and issues of the African continent.



Lamamra published a tweet in which he said: I arrived this morning in Khartoum on a two-day working visit. I thank my colleague, Sister Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, for the generous reception and hospitality. I look forward to the working session that will bring us together and to the meetings with the higher authorities of the Republic of Sudan.



Ramtane Lamamra and Bankole Adeoye, the Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union, discussed the continent’s conflicts and the most important issues and crises on the African continent, and the prospects for their settlement as well.

“I reviewed with the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Issues of the African Union, Bankouli Adeoye, the most important conflicts and crises on our continent and the prospects for their settlement”, he tweeted on Thursday.