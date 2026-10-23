Nasri Marks 72nd Anniversary of Historic Six’s Meeting That Sparked Algerian Revolution

Algeria’s Council of the Nation President, Azouz Nasri, has described the anniversary of the historic meeting of the Six as a defining milestone in the country’s national history, highlighting the Algerian people’s pride in the revolutionary leaders who paved the way for the outbreak of the November Revolution.

Algeria’s Council of the Nation President, Azouz Nasri, has described the anniversary of the historic meeting of the Six as a defining milestone in the country’s national history, highlighting the Algerian people’s pride in the revolutionary leaders who paved the way for the outbreak of the November Revolution.

Nasri also reaffirmed Algeria’s commitment to preserving the legacy of its martyrs and building a strong, sovereign nation.

In a post published on the social media platform X on Friday, October 23, marking the 72nd anniversary of the historic meeting, Nasri wrote: “On the 72nd anniversary of the meeting of the historic Six, we proudly remember the men who made the decisive moment possible and ignited the flame of the glorious November Revolution, firmly believing in the Algerian people’s right to freedom and independence.”

He added: “Our pledge is renewed to remain faithful to the martyrs’ mission, safeguard the legacy of November, and build a strong and sovereign Algeria, guided by its people and their will.”

The historic meeting brought together six key leaders of Algeria’s liberation struggle: Mohamed Boudiaf, Mostefa Ben Boulaïd, Larbi Ben M’hidi, Didouche Mourad, Rabah Bitat and Krim Belkacem.