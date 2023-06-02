Pegasus Scandal: Macron Showed Lack of Respect for Mohammed VI

After many months of denial that the “Pegasus” spying scandal was not the cause of the diplomatic crisis between the Moroccan regime and France, the recognition finally came by Tahar Ben Jelloun, the biggest Makhzenian propaganda mouthpiece in France, who said that the reason for everything that happens between Rabat and Paris is the Moroccan intelligence’s spying on the phone of French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a program broadcast by the Zionist “i24” channel, the French-Moroccan writer, Tahar Ben Jelloun, admitted that the French President, Emmanuel Macron, insulted the Moroccan monarch, Mohammed VI, because of the Moroccan regime’s audacity to spy on his phone and the phones of his senior officials in the French government, using the spyware “Pegasus”, which was bought by Moroccan intelligence from the Zionist company “NSO”.

Ben Jalloun confessed that “Macron called the Moroccan monarch to reprimand him about the Moroccan intelligence’s daring to spy on his phone and the phones of his senior officials, so Mohammed VI denied that his regime had done so, offering him a “word of honour” that the accusation was incorrect, but the French president’s response was “Offensive,” and because of that, the deterioration of relations occurred”, the Makhzen’s organic intellectual and his trumpet in France added.

Ben Jelloun pointed to the responsibility of President Emmanuel Macron in the deterioration of relations between France and Morocco; “Macron was clumsy. He disrespected the King of Morocco. This is what I know from very reliable sources.”

Over two full years of the explosion of the “Pegasus” scandal and the confirmation of Moroccan intelligence spying on the phone of the French president and his senior officials and the subsequent damage to relations between the two countries, Moroccan propaganda focused on a laughable justification, according to which the Moroccan Makhzen regime seized French influence in West Africa, and that Rabat’s word is passing before the Paris’s in the former French colonies, which caused the anger of the French authorities from the Alawite kingdom.

With all naivety and disregard for public opinion, the press of the Moroccan regime and its propaganda machine was marketing at home and abroad the reasons for Macron’s anger at Mohammed VI, in contrast to all analyzes and approaches, which were confirming that the French authorities felt an unprecedented bout of insult targeting their pride, due to the spying of the intelligence of a functional kingdom, which was their waiter, to spy on the first man in the French state.

Although the scandal concerns the Moroccan regime with its former colony, France, Tahar Ben Jelloun insisted on involving Algeria in this conflict, and started talking about the French president’s desire to get closer to Algeria, at the expense of the former ally, the Moroccan Makhzen regime, which is the approach that seems to have hurt Ben Jelloun a lot.

The Moroccan Makhzen’s intellectual says that Macron took advantage of the scandal involving the Moroccan regime in spying on his phone, to pour more fire on the flames of the inflamed relations between Paris and Rabat, by moving the European Parliament, as he claimed, to issue a regulation condemning the human rights situation and the restrictions on freedom of expression and imprisonment of journalists and violating the law in Morocco.

The 1987 Prix Goncourt -which is only awarded to Francophile writers- winner claimed that the French president’s push for the European Parliament to condemn the Moroccan Makhzen regime aimed to see “Algerians reconcile with France. The Algerians will never give anything. They have what he called the memorial rent and they are not going to let go”, he wanted to say that Algeria will not abandon the file of France’s colonial crimes as a card to pressurize the French authorities.

Ben Jelloun revealed that sanctions imposed by France on the Moroccan regime that had not been previously disclosed, as Macron abandoned, after the “Pegasus” scandal, a tradition represented in the existence of a cell operating in both the Elysee Palace and the royal palace in Rabat, inherited from previous French presidents to maintain a high level of relations between Rabat and Paris; “Macron abandoned the grammar of diplomacy, in the time of Hollande, Sarkozy, Chirac and Mitterrand, there were heads of state and also interlocutors at the Elysée and in Rabat. Macron deleted this post, long before the awkwardness linked to the Pegasus affair. He already wanted to give importance to Algeria (…) In my opinion, he made a strategic mistake for France”, Ben Jelloun concluded.

Previously on December 2, 2022, Ben Jelloun made a statement that showed the extent of pain he suffers when he and the Makhzen regime witnessed good relations between France and Algeria, during his appearance on another program broadcast by the Zionist channel i24 News, saying; “Betting everything on Algeria is a serious mistake because it will yield nothing to it”.