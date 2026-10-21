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President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Receives Credentials From 6 New Ambassadors

Echorouk Online /*/ English Version: Med.B.
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President Abdelmadjid Tebboune Receives Credentials From 6 New Ambassadors

President of the Republic Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune supervised on Wednesday, in Algiers the ceremony of receiving the credentials of 6 new ambassadors.

According to a statement from the Presidency, this concerns the ambassadors of Luxembourg, Botswana, Tajikistan, Georgia, Belarus, and Malta.

Whereby, Thapelo Alfred Boang was accredited to Algeria as Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana, Christian Müller as Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and Ardasher Qodiri as Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Along with Archil Dzuliashvili as Ambassador of Georgia, Evgeny Sobolevsky as Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus, and Kristian Zammit as Ambassador of the Republic of Malta.

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