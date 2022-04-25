Said Chengriha: “Terrorists’ Confessions Expose the complicity of Rachad”

The Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Maj. Gen. Said Chengriha, praised, on Monday, the “impressive results” that the People’s National Army has been achieving in the fight against terrorism, especially following the recent qualitative operation in Skikda (eastern Algeria), which resulted in the elimination of many terrorists and the arrest of others.

A statement by the Ministry of National Defense said that during his work and inspection visit to the headquarters of the First Armored Division Command in the Fifth Military Region, Major-General Chengriha confirmed, in a directive speech, that “the confessions of the arrested terrorists exposed the complicity of the Rachad terrorist organization with terrorist groups operating inside and outside the country and It has removed the mask from its suspicious plans and revealed the hidden hatred of these vandals for our country, Algeria, and their willingness to ally, even with an external enemy, to reach their malicious goals”.

“The terrorists’ confessions also came to prove once again the correctness of the approach adopted by the Supreme Command of the National People’s Army, following the directives of the President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, towards the scourge of terrorism and subversive organizations and confirms to these saboteurs that traitors of the nation who take up arms and use violence to achieve narrow political goals will always face complete failure”, he added.