Sonatrach, Oxy Eye Expanded Cooperation in Berkine Basin

Algeria’s state-owned oil and gas company Sonatrach and US-based Occidental Petroleum have discussed prospects for strengthening their partnership in the hydrocarbons sector, focusing on operations in the Berkine Basin and opportunities for technical cooperation, including the development of unconventional resources and the deployment of innovative enhanced oil recovery technologies, according to a statement from Sonatrach.

The discussions took place on October 16, 2026, in Houston, Texas, during a meeting between Sonatrach Chief Executive Officer Nourredine Daoudi and Occidental Petroleum CEO Richard Jackson, attended by senior officials from both companies.

The meeting was held as part of a working visit by a Sonatrach delegation to the United States from October 12 to 16.

The talks covered Occidental’s operations in the Berkine Basin, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in the short, medium and long term. The two sides also reviewed the US company’s expertise in developing unconventional resources in the United States, innovative enhanced oil recovery techniques and the use of non-metallic piping materials.

Cooperation between Sonatrach and Occidental is rooted in a longstanding partnership, particularly in the Berkine Basin. The partnership was strengthened in 2022 with the signing of a hydrocarbons contract covering the 404 and 208 blocks, alongside Italy’s Eni and France’s TotalEnergies.

In October 2024, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on exploration and appraisal activities in the Central Berkine area, marking a further step in their efforts to deepen cooperation.

In 2025, Sonatrach and Oxy further advanced their technological cooperation through two agreements focusing on complex carbonate reservoirs and enhanced oil recovery techniques.

The talks reflect both companies’ commitment to strengthening their partnership and unlocking Algeria’s hydrocarbon potential.