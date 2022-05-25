The Biggest Wins in European Leagues, Algerian Championship

At a time when the ambiguity reached its utmost about the fate of the Federation of Algerian Football and the man closest to preside the FAF, the various championships overlooked us with several scandals, such as talk about the scandals that took place in the second division, in which sports ethics fell to rock bottom in at least the last four rounds, then the result of the honorary category of the middle regions appeared between Esperance Al-Hamiz and the youth of Ain Taya, to turn into a joke that widely circulated by people when the Esperance team crushed its opponent with 19 goals to zero.

It was claimed that the opponent played with, which is another insult to the players of the competitor who, whatever their level, are not supposed to lose with six and seven goals, especially since Algeria in recent years has become famous for the futility of its attack, and sometimes a player of a high level is unable to score for months in front of a vacant goal area, as it happened to Baghdad Bounedjah recently, let alone the Hamiz team that scored 19 goals in ninety minutes.

Algeria team knows a crisis of attackers and a scoring problem, Riyad Mahrez has scored only 11 goals in the English Premier League this year, including four from penalty kicks, and the best scorer is Andy Delort, who scored 18 goals in the French League and ranked fifth in France, and even Baghdad Bounedjah was unable to be Al-Sadd’s top scorer in the Qatar League, which made the result of 19 to zero, a farce approaching crime in a division that is supposed to be named after him, which is the “honour” that prepares to ascend to the top divisions and from teams that were distracted to players, and not for such dirty scenes.

The Algerians remember in the seventies of the last century the victory of Ittihad El Djazair (Algiers Sports Union) against the Association of Oran (Oran Sports Association) by 11 to zero, and with the results of the historic eight goals of the youth of Belcourt, in Annaba in front of the Reds and the Annassers (Algiers) against MC Constantine, and other great results of Electronic Tizi Ouzou, but the number 19 has never occurred in the history of the Algerian football in all categories, divisions and age groups, and the result of 10 to zero will remain for the dynamic teams of Algeria in the African Cup of Cups, which is the largest result achieved by an Algerian team against an African competitor.

In the English championship, famous for its excitement and raining goals, the result of the year 2019 achieved by Leicester City, after Mahrez left the team, in the opening of the English Premier League nine to zero against Southampton, the largest with what happened in 1994 thanks to Manchester United, who achieved the same result against Ipswich Town, In Germany, the result of the year 1978 remains, with Borussia Mönchengladbach winning 12 -00 against Borussia Dortmund, the largest score in the Bundesliga.

Strangely, the largest result in the Spanish League was against Barcelona, who lost in 1931 against Athletic Bilbao by 12 to one, while Italy, since the inception of the league in it, has maintained its defensive play, and the largest result in the history of Italy remained seven to one that was achieved several times, and the last was realized by the Atlanta club.