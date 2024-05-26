The dean of the Paris Grand Mosque mobilizes Muslims against the extreme right in France

In anticipation of the European Parliament elections, expected on June 9th, the dean of the Paris Grand Mosque, the Algerian Chams Eddine Hafiz, called on members of the Muslim community in France to participate strongly in these elections, and stressed the necessity of punishing the French extreme right through the ballot boxes, by depriving them of access to their votes, because of their very hostile stances against French Muslims.

In his tweet on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), Mr. Hafiz addressed French Muslims, saying: “Muslim participation in the elections is considered an answer to intolerance and discrimination,” and here he refers to the policies and positions of the traditional right and the extreme right, especially the “National Rally” or “National Rally” party. The National Front, led by the Le Pen family, and the pup of Zionism in France, Eric Zemmour, head of “Recovery,” a newly formed more extreme right-wing party.

The dean of the Paris Mosque said in a lengthy message: “The rise of the far right, which promises to win these elections, raises serious concerns. Historically, far-right movements have often been associated with policies of exclusion, discrimination and division. The consequences for Muslims could be particularly dire, ranging from increased acts of Islamophobia and discrimination lead to the strengthening of restrictive laws targeting religious and cultural practices.”

For Shamseddine Hafiz, “such an (alleged) victory could exacerbate social tensions, reinforce negative stereotypes and further marginalize this community, thus compromising the basic principles of freedom, equality and fraternity. It is crucial that citizens mobilize their efforts to defend an inclusive society that respects “Everyone’s rights.”

The first man at the Paris Mosque stresses the necessity of the Muslim community’s strong involvement in the upcoming elections: “France is our homeland. As French Muslim citizens, it is necessary to remember that our participation in the national and European elections is not just an inalienable right, but rather a civic responsibility of the utmost importance.” .

He warns: “Like many of our fellow citizens, many Muslims in France have turned away from politics, disillusioned by broken promises and disappointed hopes. However, in the current context, it is crucial that we mobilize. Participation in elections is not just a democratic gesture.” Rather, it is an affirmation of our position and role in French society.”

The dean of the Paris Mosque draws attention to the fact that “voting in democracies is a fundamental right for all citizens. For Muslims in France, this right is accompanied by a duty: to help shape the future of our nation. By exercising this right, we have the opportunity to influence the policies and leaders who will determine Directions of our society: Our political commitment is a testament to our desire to participate actively and constructively in the life of our country.”

He did not fail to remind us that “Islam encourages us to be active citizens and to work for the common good. In this regard, I would like to invite you to explore the basic alliance between Islam and democracy since its emergence. This concept known today as democracy finds its translation in the principle of Shura,” which It is emphasized by holy Qur’anic texts and the Noble Prophet’s Sunnah, as a mechanism for managing political affairs, which must be based on “promoting good and fighting evil. By voting, we can support policies and candidates who defend the public good and fight injustice and corruption, in accordance with Islamic principles.”

The dean of the Paris Mosque attacked what he described as “movements that declare their affiliation to Islam and are characterized by a spirit of isolation and narrow sectarianism,” and which claim, as he said, that a Muslim cannot elect a non-Muslim. He said: “We see them, with the help of videos on social networks, setting themselves up as honorary preachers, spreading their ignorance to the young and manipulating their religious zeal. These simplistic and wrong discourses aim to sow doubt and distract our youth from the true principles of Islam.”

Mr. Hafiz criticized those whom he described as “false preachers, who often do not receive serious religious training, and the weakness of young people to spread ideas that divide rather than unite. They fuel a climate of mistrust and rejection towards democratic institutions, claiming that political participation conflicts with Islam faith.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

The dean of the Paris Mosque vowed to this group, saying: “It is up to us, those responsible for religious institutions, who rely on imams with solid training, to fight these ignorant people, and to draw the attention of French Muslim youth to these errors, whether intentionally or unintentionally. We have a responsibility to remember Islam, far from advocating isolation, encourages its followers to actively participate in the society in which they live, and it is necessary to show that our faith does not prevent us from participating fully in civil life, but quite the opposite.