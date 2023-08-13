The Moroccan Makhzen Regime Is Looking For Outlets To Circumvent The European Justice

The Kingdom of Morocco is working hard to circumvent the European Union’s decision not to renew the fisheries agreement that expired almost a month ago (July 17) by involving some European countries in what is forbidden by concluding bilateral agreements, and Spain has chosen for this illegal act.

In this regard, Morocco has begun negotiations with Spain to allow Spanish fishermen to fish in the territorial waters of occupied Western Sahara, who stopped their activity almost a month ago, pending the final decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union, which will uphold the appealed decision, according to legal experts. This information was reported by the Spanish newspaper “Espanyol”.

The Moroccan and Spanish parties are aware of the illegality of concluding a bilateral agreement before the ruling of the European Court of Justice, which was appealed by the Moroccan regime and the European Commission, which, as is well known, ruled the illegality of the fisheries agreement between Rabat and Brussels because it was concluded without consulting the holder of the exclusive right, which is the Polisario Front. the sole and legitimate representative of the Sahrawi people.

That is why the Moroccan regime and its ally Pedro Sanchez, the outgoing Prime Minister of Spain, are trying to maneuver in order to bypass the agreement, which is expected to be annulled by the European judiciary before the end of this year or the beginning of next year at the latest.

The trick devised by the Moroccan regime and its ally in Madrid, Pedro Sanchez, the loser of the recent parliamentary elections, is, according to the same newspaper, “to establish relations between companies on both sides of the fishing sector, so that Spanish fishermen fish on boats owned by Moroccan fishermen (flying the Moroccan flag), with the aim of camouflaging them, provided that the Moroccan side pays for the Spanish fishermen’s stay in hotels in Western Sahara, in a desperate attempt to evade European justice, which the Sahrawi protest will reach through its legal representative appointed by the Sahrawi government.

This operation is supervised by the Minister of Agriculture in the Spanish transitional government, Luis Planas, and he is one of the ministers whose phone was a victim of spying through the “Pegasus” software, developed by the Zionist company “NSO”, by the Moroccan secret service. He is vacationing in the Alawite Kingdom, as is the case of the Prime Minister of his country and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who have a common denominator in that their phones were also spied on by Moroccan intelligence.

The Moroccan regime and its Spanish ally are trying to give the negotiated agreement the character of a bilateral cooperation, due to considerations related to the obligation to share the water resources in the territorial waters of the two parties in the Strait of Gibraltar and to preserve some threatened fish species and algae harmful to fish resources.

Since the expiry of the Morocco-European Union Maritime Fisheries Protocol, the Moroccan Makhzen regime has not stopped looking for alternatives and persuading the European countries that refuse to renew it, but all its attempts have failed, with the exception of the Spanish party, which is still maneuvering, as evidenced by its initiation of negotiations to allow Spanish fishermen to fish, in the territorial waters of Western Sahara; however, the prospects for these negotiations remain very limited, since the negotiations for the renewal of the government are still in the hands of the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Viejo, who won the recent legislative elections and who is very interested in restoring the frozen relations with Algeria.