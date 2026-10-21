Thiani Thanks President Tebboune For Supporting His Country Niger Following The Oil Well Incident

The President of the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahamane Thiani, received an Algerian technical mission at the end of its visit to the country, expressing his thanks and appreciation to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the rapid response to the request for assistance and the mobilization of Algerian expertise to handle the incident at the “Goumri W-8” oil well, according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The statement explained that the Algerian mission was dispatched during the period from October 12 to 19, 2026, within the framework of strengthening cooperation and solidarity between Algeria and Niger, and providing technical support and guidance following the incident recorded in the Agadem oil field, northeast of Niger.

The mission included officials and experts from the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources, and the Sonatrach group, where its members held talks with the Nigerien ministers in charge of oil and the environment, covering the current status of the well and the emergency measures necessary to contain the incident and limit its environmental impact.

The two Nigerien ministers also expressed their gratitude to Algeria and the Minister of State, Minister of Energy and Mines, Mr. Mohamed Arkab, in appreciation of this solidarity initiative.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines confirmed that this initiative falls within Algeria’s commitment to continue sharing its expertise and technical capabilities with Niger, in implementation of the President’s directives, contributing to the development of the hydrocarbon sector, bolstering the capacities of national institutions, and consolidating African cooperation based on solidarity and mutual benefit.