Moscow is preparing to host the third Russia–Africa Summit on October 28–29, 2026, an event through which Russia hopes to strengthen its presence across the African continent and elevate its relations with African countries beyond political coordination and diplomatic consultations towards a more substantive economic partnership. The summit is expected to open new avenues for meaningful cooperation between the two sides, guided by the principle of mutual benefit.

According to a statement issued by the summit’s media office, the gathering of Russian and African leaders aims to advance cooperation on political, security and economic issues. Particular emphasis will be placed on the economic dimension of this year’s agenda, with organizers focusing on trade, investment, peaceful nuclear energy, digitalization, food security, logistics and advanced technologies. These sectors reflect the intersection between Africa’s development needs and Moscow’s ambitions to expand its cooperation with the continent.

Key Pillars of the Partnership

According to the same document, Russia’s approach rests on four main pillars. Foremost among them are multipolarity and independent decision-making. Moscow argues that its vision aligns with the positions of a number of African leaders who reject neocolonialism and advocate the establishment of a fairer and more balanced international order.

Food security will also feature prominently in the discussions. Russia is positioning itself as a reliable partner in supplying grain and fertilizers, while seeking to promote the transfer of agricultural technologies and encourage investment in local production. The ambition extends beyond securing supplies to developing more sustainable productive capacity across Africa, thereby strengthening the continent’s ability to withstand fluctuations in global markets.

The remaining pillars concern energy, financial sovereignty and technological independence. Moscow intends to present digital solutions and modern technologies that could help improve public services and strengthen African economies, at a time when control over technological infrastructure, data and digital systems is becoming increasingly important.

Africa: An Arena of Strategic Competition

Observers argue that the proliferation of summits held by major international powers with African countries in recent years has not necessarily translated into tangible results on the ground. In their assessment, some of these gatherings have remained largely protocol-driven events rather than platforms for launching sustainable, long-term strategic projects.

The challenge, they contend, lies not simply in bringing partners to the negotiating table, but in their ability to translate commitments into productive investment, technology transfer and projects that support industrialization, food security and infrastructure development.

African countries are seeking partnerships that go beyond short-term political calculations and are founded on clear political commitments that respect their sovereignty and independence in decision-making. They also want a meaningful role in setting cooperation priorities, rather than being treated merely as an arena for competition among major powers.

Sovereignty and Multipolarity

Looking beyond the summit’s economic and diplomatic dimensions, Pierre de Gaulle, Vice-President of the Jury of the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize, links the future of Russia–Africa relations to respect for national sovereignty and cultural identity. He argues that the forthcoming summit in Moscow sends an important signal about the kind of relationship that should unite the two sides.

According to a statement issued by the organizing committee, de Gaulle believes the third Russia–Africa Summit carries significance that extends well beyond its economic agenda. The issue, he argues, is not simply a matter of expanding trade or launching new projects, but also concerns the kind of international order African countries aspire to and their ability to translate political independence into economic and technological autonomy.

Such autonomy, in this view, would enable African nations to negotiate as equal partners, rather than as parties whose relationships with the wider world are shaped exclusively by the terms set by major powers.

Peace First

For her part, Lindiwe Sisulu, South Africa’s former Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, places peace at the heart of any vision for the future of Africa and international relations. Her position is rooted in the conviction that peace, rather than war, is what builds people, societies and nations.

In this context, Sisulu highlights the significance of the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize, which draws inspiration from the Russian writer’s opposition to violence and his belief in humanity’s capacity to resolve conflicts through understanding.

She also points to the historical connection between Tolstoy and Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi named his farm near Johannesburg “Tolstoy Farm,” reflecting the Russian writer’s intellectual influence on his philosophy of nonviolence.

From Sochi to Moscow

The Russia–Africa summit process began in Sochi, which hosted the inaugural summit on October 23–24, 2019, under the theme “For Peace, Security and Development.” The event brought together official delegations from all 54 African countries and resulted in the signing of more than 90 agreements and memorandums of understanding.

The second summit, held in St. Petersburg in 2023, saw the signing of 161 agreements, according to figures cited in the document.

As Moscow prepares to host the third edition, the central question is whether the summit can move beyond diplomatic declarations and translate its ambitions into concrete economic outcomes. For African countries, the measure of success will ultimately lie in whether the partnership delivers tangible gains in investment, technology, industrial development, food security and national sovereignty.