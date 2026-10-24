Tirsam Group in Talks with Global Automakers to Manufacture Cars in Algeria

Algeria’s Minister of Industry, Farid Kourtel, met with a delegation from Tirsam Group on Saturday, October 24, to review progress on the company’s ongoing investment project in vehicle manufacturing and industrial and agricultural equipment, as well as the level of local integration achieved to date.

The minister stressed the importance of increasing local integration rates and strengthening the domestic subcontracting network to support national industry and help reduce the country’s import bill.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry, the meeting also addressed the possibility of expanding Tirsam’s existing project to include passenger car production or launching a separate, independent investment project dedicated to the sector.

In this regard, Tirsam is currently in negotiations with international automakers to establish a partnership aimed at developing an integrated passenger car manufacturing industry in Algeria.

The proposed initiative could mark a new step in Tirsam’s industrial development, building on its existing activities in vehicle manufacturing and the production of industrial and agricultural equipment. Expanding into passenger cars would represent a broader scope for the company, depending on the outcome of its ongoing discussions with international partners.

Establishing a partnership with a global automaker could also provide access to technical expertise, manufacturing processes and industry standards. Such cooperation could help support the development of local production capabilities and encourage greater participation by Algerian suppliers in the automotive value chain.

However, the project’s implementation will depend on the outcome of negotiations, the investment model selected and the technical and industrial requirements involved. Further details regarding potential partners, production capacity, investment costs and the project timeline have not yet been disclosed.