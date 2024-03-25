UN Security Council Passes Resolution Calling For Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

The Security Council issued, here on Monday, a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

All the 14 members of the Security Council voted in favour of the resolution, except for the United States, which abstained from voting.

In his speech after voting on the draft resolution, Algeria’s representative to the United Nations, Amar Bendjama, said that the resolution would put an end to the massacres that have been continuing for more than 5 months in the Gaza Strip.

Bendjama’s address stated: “I would like to thank all Council members for their flexibility and constructive work, which enabled us today to adopt a long-awaited resolution.”

The Algerian delegate continued: “The bloodbath has continued for a long time, in hideous forms. It has become necessary to put an end to it before it is too late.”

“Finally, the Security Council is living up to the responsibilities that fall on it, as it is primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and security. It responds to the demands of the peoples and the international community,” he added.

“During the voting of the draft resolution submitted by Algeria last month, we promised that we would not tire or stop until the Security Council assumed its full and undiminished responsibilities,” he explained, “We promised that we would return to knock again on the doors of the Security Council, and here we are back today with all the countries elected to the Council, in a clear message to the Palestinian people, that the international community has not abandoned them.”

“The adoption of this resolution is only the beginning towards realizing the hopes of the Palestinian people, and we look forward to the Israeli occupier’s commitment to this resolution. The killing must stop immediately and without conditions, and the suffering of the Palestinian people be lifted. The Security Council must ensure the implementation of the provisions of this resolution. I confirm that Algeria will soon return to address the Security Council again, under the directives of the President of the Republic, so that the State of Palestine will be in its natural place as a full and sovereign member of the United Nations”, Bendjama concluded.