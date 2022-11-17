What are the prospects of Algeria’s candidacy to the BRICS group?

Algeria has transmitted his demand of accession to BRICS on 7th November 2022. This demand reflects the current political reality. A situation characterized by the challenges which faces Algeria: African integration and international security.

In 2006, the foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, and China met for the first time on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, marking the launch of BRIC cooperation. BRIC is an acronym of four members countries. In 2011 South Africa has joined the BRICS group. BRIC was enlarged to BRICS. Among the members countries of BRICS, China and Russia are two permanent members of Security Council of United Nations.

The concept of the BRICS was created by Goldman Sachs in 2001 in a document entitled ‘’ Building Better Global Economic BRICs’’. According to the Brazilian government, it became an analytical category in economic, financial, business, academic and media circles.

The assets of Algeria in the process of adherence to BRICS are numerous. Algeria’s adherence to the Chinese initiative of the New Silk Road can bring a new momentum to Algerian-Chinese partnership. Moreover, the development of project of the Trans Sahara Highway, beacon project of the Agenda of the African Union for 2063, which, on one hand will connect Algiers to Lagos (Nigeria) on a linear of more 4000 km and, on the other hand can contribute to the consolidation of African unity, with the participation of South Africa in the framework of the application the Agenda 2063.

However, the main stake is to transform the economic organization BRICS into a political organization. It is important to recall the disagreement appeared between the five members of BRICS, during the adoption of two resolutions on the situation in Libya in 2011:

The five members of BRICS were joined together in the Security Council in 2011. Albeit the resolution 1970 on establishment of a Security Council Committee to monitor implementation of the arms embargo against Libya has been adopted unanimously on 26 February 2011, the resolution 1973 on establishment of a ban on flights in Libya has been adopted on March 2011 with four abstentions (Brazil, China, India and Russia). South Africa has voted in favour of this resolution.

By his diplomatic capacity to negotiate and his role in the Joint Operational Staff Committee (regional security organization), Algeria can elaborate a political consensus between all the members of BRICS, during the adoption of resolutions of Security Council concerning Africa namely. The complementary economies between the members countries of BRICS can lead to an African common foreign policy founded on two pillars: policy of defence and diplomacy.

