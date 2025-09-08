12 Canadian Companies At the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025

Canadian Ambassador to Algeria, Robin Wettlaufer, emphasised the importance of the Algerian market and stated that her country is counting on investment opportunities in various public sectors, such as construction, agriculture, port management, e-learning, and cybersecurity.

She noted the participation of 12 Canadian companies in the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025), which kicked off from September 4 to 10 at the Palace of Exhibitions, the Pins Maritimes in Algiers.

This came at a reception organised by the Canadian Embassy in Algiers on the sidelines of the Intra-African Trade Fair, attended by Canada’s Ambassador to the African Union and Special Envoy for Africa, Ben Marc Diondéré, and several Algerian businessmen who work with Canadian institutions.

Canadian Ambassador Robin Wettlaufer emphasised the promising opportunities Algeria offers, confirming Canada’s readiness to support Algeria in developing all industries, including agriculture, particularly given Canada’s expertise and experience in this field.

Among the companies represented in the Canadian pavilion are Adroit Overseas, which offers high-quality pulses, grains, food ingredients, animal feed, and oilseeds. Amal Group specialises in software engineering, simulation, and e-learning. For the defence sector, it designs and maintains training systems. Amal Group also offers innovative solutions for glass production.

Boreal Omega specialises in the production of pure seal oil, rich in omega fatty acids. The Canadian-African Business Chamber is also participating, committed to strengthening economic, trade, and investment partnerships between Canada and Africa.

Coast Fraser, a leading exporter and distributor of forest products, is participating. Eagle Copters provides integrated helicopter solutions and engineering services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Airbus, Bell, Leonardo, and Sikorsky.

GA Paper International, a global supplier of wood pulp, board, and paper, is present to serve customers worldwide. Groupe Ocean, a leading integrated marine services company in Canada and internationally, is also participating.

For its part, Umbragies, a lighting design and engineering company, is participating, designing and delivering sustainable, sensitive, and meaningful lighting environments.

Sherbrooke OEM also offers innovative solutions and turnkey systems for innovative waste separation and sorting processes. Its technology also enables metal recovery in the mining sector.

Finally, SpaceBridge, which develops advanced solutions for satellite networks, including VSAT hubs, terminals, access control centres (SCPCs), and broadband modems, is also participating.