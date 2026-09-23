3 Years In Prison With Confiscation Of Seized Assets In “ALRIM” Corruption Case

The Rouiba Court “Algiers Judicial Council”, imposed a sentence of 3 years in prison with varying fines and confiscation of all seized assets, against all defendants prosecuted in a corruption file involving the Algerian Economic Public Enterprise for the Construction of Metal Equipment and Facilities “ALRIM”, which is a branch of the public group for metallurgical and steel industries “IMETAL”.

At the head of these is the CEO of the company “ALRIM”, “T. M” along with the operators “A. A”, and “L. H” as well as the defendant named “S. A”, as the judge also issued a verdict convicting the defendants fleeing from justice to 3 years in prison while maintaining the international arrest orders issued by the investigating judge at the Rouiba Court.

To recall, the facts of the case according to what “Echorouk” previously addressed, started based on a complaint accompanied by a civil claim submitted by the Algerian Economic Public Enterprise for the Construction of Metal Equipment and Facilities “ALRIM” “ALRIM SPA” against both the manager of the company named “A. A” and his company “EHA CONSTRUCTION”, stating that the Algerian for the Construction of Metal Equipment and Facilities is considered a national economic institution – a joint-stock company active in the field of metal constructions and all activities related to its subject and that the company “EHA Construction” is considered a national economic operator, active in the framework of construction works and everything related to it from installation, dismantling, and supply of basic materials that enter its activity as well as maintenance.

“ALRIM” company in implementation of its programs related to its commercial activity, resorted to concluding several sub-contracts with the accused company that addressed in all its subjects the commitment of the latter to carry out works whether installation, dismantling, construction, demolition, supply of construction materials and various equipment for the benefit of the national company or its customers within the framework of sub-contracts.