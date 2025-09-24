6 Terrorists Eliminated, Army General Chanegriha Oversees Successful Operation

Detachments of the People’s National Army, on Tuesday night, eliminated six terrorists and recovered six Kalashnikov submachine guns and significant quantities of ammunition, in the Thlidjan area, Tebessa military sector, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of National Defense.

The source clarified that, “in the context of the diligent efforts made by units of our armed forces in the field of counter-terrorism, detachments of the People’s National Army, on the night of September 23, 2025, eliminated six terrorists and recovered six Kalashnikov submachine guns, significant quantities of ammunition, and other items, in the Thlidjan area, Tebessa military sector, in the Fifth Military Region.”

Following this, “Army General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, immediately moved to the operation area, where he inspected, accompanied by Major General Hambli Noureddine, Commander of the Fifth Military Region, the military units participating in this qualitative operation.”

The source indicated that Army General Saïd Chanegriha “addressed the military personnel on site who demonstrated their courage and bravery, praising this heroic act, and conveying to them the greetings and congratulations of Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense.”

Subsequently, “the Army General issued a set of directives, urging everyone to exert more efforts to preserve the security of the nation and citizens and to continue fighting the remnants of terrorism with determination, pride, and honor for this sacred duty,” the same source added.

This operation “adds to the record of qualitative operations carried out by People’s National Army detachments in the framework of counter-terrorism, and once again confirms the determination and resolve of the engaged units to cleanse our homeland of the remnants of terrorist groups and eradicate this phenomenon from our country,” according to the Ministry of National Defense statement.

In another context, joint army detachments, over a week, managed to thwart attempts to introduce more than 7 and a half quintals of processed cannabis across the border with Morocco, according to an operational report issued on Wednesday.

The same source clarified that, “in the context of continuous efforts made in combating terrorism and fighting organized crime in all its forms, army units and detachments, during the period from September 17 to 23, 2025, carried out numerous operations that resulted in qualitative outcomes reflecting the high professionalism, vigilance, and constant readiness of our armed forces throughout the national territory.”

In the framework of fighting organized crime and continuing diligent efforts aimed at confronting the scourge of drug trafficking in Algeria, “joint army detachments, in coordination with various security services during operations across the military regions, arrested 50 drug traffickers and thwarted attempts to introduce 7 quintals and 54 kilograms of processed cannabis across the border with Morocco, while 370,176 hallucinogenic pills were seized.”

On the other hand, “coast guards thwarted illegal immigration attempts on our national coasts and rescued 251 people who were on board traditional boats, while 832 illegal immigrants of different nationalities were arrested across the national territory,” according to the same operational report of the army.