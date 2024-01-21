A French MP Of Algerian Origin Sues A Zionist Politician

The French representative of the Green Party of Algerian origin, Sabrina Sabaihi, has filed a lawsuit against the controversial French Jewish representative of Tunisian origin, Meyer Habib, against the backdrop of his racist statements that smack of hatred against the Palestinian people who are subjected to the barbaric Zionist aggression in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The representative previously announced on her account on the platform “X” or “Twitter” that she had filed a complaint with the French public prosecutor’s office at the level of the capital, Paris, against Meyer Habib, against the backdrop of previous statements made by the controversial representative on the twentieth of October to a local Jewish radio. “Radio G”.

Mayer, from the right-wing party “Republicans”, is considered one of the most fanatical French MPs for the Zionist entity, and with the control of the Prime Minister, the criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, as for MP Sabrina Sabaihi, who is descended from Algerian parents who left the country after independence and has held elective positions in the French local administration, and she is from human rights activists, where she worked within the International Red Cross.

In the tweet, Sabaihi denounced the hateful statements of the right-wing representative elected in the eighth district of Paris, who unconditionally supports the first criminal in the brutal aggression against Gaza, writing: “It is unacceptable to allow a representative of the nation to incite hatred and violence against the Palestinian people.” “.

The Zionist representative has made many racist and hateful statements from inside the French National Assembly (the lower chamber of parliament), but the statements that are the subject of the lawsuit were made outside the legislative building, which means that he does not benefit from parliamentary immunity in this case, which encouraged the representative of Algerian origin to file a lawsuit against him.

The video, broadcast by Radio Juive, was condemned by French politicians, including many leaders of the Proud France party, led by the revolutionary Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The accused representative talked about the reasons for Egypt’s refusal to receive the residents of the Gaza Strip, based on the Zionist government’s plan to empty the Gaza Strip in order to facilitate its occupation and survival in it. He replied and said: “Because today they know what a cancer these residents are”.

Among the French politicians who condemned this hateful and racist statement is Hadrian Cloy, deputy for the first district of Haute-Garonne, who condemned what he described as “genocidal rhetoric,” in addition to another deputy, Antoine Lemin, who said: “If this is what… He can say it in public, but I dare not imagine what he could say in private.” He added: “The Palestinians do not need to go to Egypt: they are at home in Gaza! That is enough!”

At the end of last December, 39 French deputies submitted a request to the President of the French National Assembly, Yael Brown-Bivett, to lift Meyer Habib’s parliamentary immunity for other racist remarks against Palestinians. While the former French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, was in the process of justifying the government’s position on the negligence that led to the killing of a French diplomat in Gaza by the brutal Zionist occupation army, amid stormy French anger over the heinous Zionist crimes against the Palestinians, Meyer Habib commented on the discussion, “And it’s not over. It’s not over!”