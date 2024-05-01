USMA Position Embarrasses the CAF, Exposes the Makhzen Ambitions

The USM Algiers club emerged victorious in moral terms, after clinging to its position that it would not face the RS Berkane club at the latter’s stadium for the second leg of the semi-finals of the CAF Cup, due to the Moroccan club’s insistence on playing in shirts that include the alleged map, which is a matter that embarrasses the “CAF” just as much as it exposes the practices of the lackeys of the Makhzen regime led by Faouzi Lakjaa, and also puts the FIFA in the picture so that it can bear its responsibilities in light of the confusion between sports and politics.

As was expected, the Algerian Football Federation decided not to play the second leg match of the CAF Cup semi-final against RS Berkane due to the ridiculous scenario that the Moroccan side resorted to with much provocation and blackmail without taking into account the ethics and laws of football and sports in general, after it once again insisted on playing another match wearing shirts that contain the Moroccan fictitious map in a scenario similar to the one experienced in the first leg on July 5, pushing USMA club to respond in kind to the Moroccan team in the latter’s stadium.

Pending the final decision in this case, which has left many reactions at the continental and international levels, amid USMA’s insisting on its position derived from the positions of the Algerian state against all forms of colonisation and the infringement of the rights of people to self-determination, especially since the matter is related to the involvement of the Moroccan club in politics to achieve goals and ambitions of the Makhzen regime, which has begun to adopt all ridiculous methods that are logically, morally and legally unacceptable, for the sake of its interests, so much so that it does not hesitate to invest in the sports to achieve expansionist political goals in the region that is subject of conflict amid the Sahrawi people’s insistence on obtaining their rights and freedom, and ultimately expelling the Moroccan occupier from their lands.

Many observers agree that the Moroccan party has employed all means to exploit this football event in its political issues and in a humanitarian issue, which made Algeria take a clear position towards it, which is the necessity for the Sahrawi people to obtain their right to self-determination, in a scenario that does not differ from absolute solidarity with the Palestinian people which have the right to an independent state in all its territory, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Moroccan media used a hypocritical approach by accusing Algeria of mixing politics with sports. Many emphasized that such verbal evasions apply to the well-known proverb, “A fool only says what he does”, amid clear and open confirmation that the Moroccan regime is pushing sports into the mire of politics after failing to achieve its expansionist ambitions in the language of politics and the military aspect. Hence, it began to follow devious paths that made it normalize relations with the Zionist entity, in addition to scandalously employing sports, whether in the match between USMA and RS Berkane or during friendly and official sports competitions and tournaments held in Morocco.