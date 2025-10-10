A Historic Milestone For Fiat in Algeria

Fiat Algeria has achieved a historic milestone, according to Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East and North Africa at Stellantis .

Cherfan posted on his LinkedIn account here on Thursday, October 9: “Today, the Fiat plant in Tafraoui, Algeria, proudly produced its very first fully localised Grande Panda — a vehicle that marks the next chapter in our Algerian journey. What makes this moment truly exceptional is that this car was built using our newly installed welding and painting processes — a first in the history of passenger car manufacturing in Algeria”.