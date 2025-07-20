A new book reveals Macron’s exploitation of memory in the relationship with Algeria

A new book published in France, titled “The Poisonous President,” shed light on Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to exploit the sensitive memory file with Algeria as a lever in his political project, which he began in 2016, and after only one year, he managed to ascend to the Élysée throne.

The book, published by “Robert Laffont” publishing house, is an “investigation into the real President Emmanuel Macron,” authored by Étienne Campion. In it, the author introduces the early beginnings of the Élysée Palace master’s thinking on dealing with the Algerian file, and at the forefront of its dimensions is the memory dimension, which is considered the most sensitive among all other files.

The author says: “Macron’s story with Algeria began in 2016. Where did it come from? What motivated him to focus his efforts on the memory file with Algeria?” The author answers this question by attributing the reason to the turbulent political relationship between Paris and Algeria, which has extended for decades. “Because the Algerian issue is not considered by the French due to the wounds left by memory and repressed memories.”

Étienne Campion believes that the file of France’s colonial past in Algeria posed a challenge that all of Macron’s predecessors faced, such as Nicolas Sarkozy (2007 / 2012), and François Hollande (2012 / 2017) also did not deal with the file for various reasons. Therefore, Macron tried to embody the desire for reconciliation between Algeria and Paris, crediting the historian Benjamin Stora, Algerian-born (born in Constantine in 1950), for this.

According to the book, Benjamin Stora was the first to confirm that “the issue of France’s colonial past in Algeria directly or indirectly affects everyone on both sides: descendants of immigrants, Pieds-Noirs, Harkis, Jews, conscripts… an unimaginable collective memory.”

Here, Étienne Campion pointed out that the historian Benjamin Stora met Emmanuel Macron in 2014, and according to the same source, the credit for this goes to Paul Jean-Ortiz, the diplomatic advisor to the former French President, François Hollande, knowing that Jean-Ortiz was an old friend of historian Stora.

Despite Jean-Ortiz’s death in the same year, the relationship between the historian and the future president of France at the time remained. They met in 2016, and Macron was a prospective presidential candidate. During the meeting, the French president showed an overwhelming desire to tackle this sensitive file, unlike his predecessor François Hollande, who was cautious about taking it too far.

Benjamin Stora was not aware of what Macron, the presidential candidate, was thinking, says Étienne Campion, when he visited Algeria in February 2017, where he issued a statement that turned many expectations upside down when he described colonialism as a “crime against humanity” and acknowledged that “we must face it and apologize to those against whom we committed these acts.”

The author asks: “Why did he do that? Was it to position himself among progressives? And was it to make a sharp turn to the left?” He answers: “Benjamin Stora has nothing to do with it, but he believes that his excessive will to act is shown through this initiative. Can this statement lead to anything? Stora, optimistic despite everything, believes that this young president, who, if he addresses him informally, may have the same vision and boldness that previous generations did not have.”

The author also spoke about a meeting between Macron and former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in December 2017, during an official visit to Algeria, at his therapeutic residence. The French president tried to get an approach from his Algerian counterpart on the “Harkis” issue, telling him: “Mr. President, I am a young president, and I am well aware that I did not live through that period. Isn’t this the right time for forgiveness?” However, the former president responded firmly. “These are traitors… Never.”